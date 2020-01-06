{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will return for a three-day campaign swing through Iowa this week, including three stops in Northeast Iowa.

Booker will hold a meet-and-greet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Laughing Tree Cafe and Teas inside the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., in Waterloo. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/bookerforiowa/event/191197/

He'll then hold a meet-and-greet event at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, in Waverly. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/bookerforiowa/event/190351/

Finally, Booker will hold a "conversation with Cory" at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at Schera's Restaurant, 107 South Main St., in Elkader. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/bookerforiowa/event/189845/

Booker will begin his tour of Iowa on Tuesday in Des Moines and end in Mount Vernon on Thursday.

The senator from New Jersey continues his struggle to gain traction among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers; he's currently polling at an average of 3% among them, according to Real Clear Politics. That's good enough for sixth place, however, and Booker's campaign just announced the release of a new 30-second television ad, "Rise."

