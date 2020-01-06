WATERLOO -- U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will return for a three-day campaign swing through Iowa this week, including three stops in Northeast Iowa.
Booker will hold a meet-and-greet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Laughing Tree Cafe and Teas inside the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., in Waterloo. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/bookerforiowa/event/191197/
The senator from New Jersey continues his struggle to gain traction among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers; he's currently polling at an average of 3% among them, according to Real Clear Politics. That's good enough for sixth place, however, and Booker's campaign just announced the release of a new 30-second television ad, "Rise."
Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)
