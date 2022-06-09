Bond sales up to $4.5 million approved by Cedar Falls City Council

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council this week approved the July 18 sale of up to $4.5 million in general obligation bonds in a 5-1 vote.

Bonds are sold by the city every other year. No one spoke up during three public hearings on the topic.

Craig Berte is committee's recommendation for Cedar Falls public safety director The City Council will likely vote June 20 on the hiring of Berte, who has an extensive resume of roles within the Cedar Falls' public safety sector dating back to 1991.

Large infrastructure projects, like the reconstruction of Main and West 27th streets, would be financed by these bond sales as well as other upgrades like a new financial accounting system and surveillance cameras.

Up to $700,000 is for the city’s massive recreation project along the Cedar River from the Main Street bridge to the downstream side of the West First Street bridge.

The lone vote against the sales came from Councilor Dave Sires, who voiced opposition to the debt “obligation on taxpayers for the next 12 years” until the maturity date and suggested covering the expenses with funds from the city’s reserves.

“I think you always have to be careful with when you use reserves,” said Finance and Business Director Jennifer Rodenbeck. “Once you use them, they’re gone. And you can’t issue property taxes to replace reserves. What you can do is use property taxes to make debt payments. Oftentimes, that’s why it makes sense for municipalities to sell bonds even though we have cash sitting in the bank.”

And Councilor Kelly Dunn noted that its higher reserve has led to its “great” Aaa bond rating.

Rodenbeck noted that a better rating leads to better interest rates for the city, which ties into why the city has “low debt in comparison to a lot of other cities our size.”

Councilor Gil Schultz was absent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.