Bond sales up to $4.5 million approved by Cedar Falls City Council

Cedar Falls City Council - 6/7/22

Cedar Falls City Council convened Monday for its regularly scheduled meeting.

 ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council this week approved the July 18 sale of up to $4.5 million in general obligation bonds in a 5-1 vote.

Bonds are sold by the city every other year. No one spoke up during three public hearings on the topic. 

Large infrastructure projects, like the reconstruction of Main and West 27th streets, would be financed by these bond sales as well as other upgrades like a new financial accounting system and surveillance cameras.

Up to $700,000 is for the city’s massive recreation project along the Cedar River from the Main Street bridge to the downstream side of the West First Street bridge.

Dave Sires, Council Member At-Large.jpg

Sires

The lone vote against the sales came from Councilor Dave Sires, who voiced opposition to the debt “obligation on taxpayers for the next 12 years” until the maturity date and suggested covering the expenses with funds from the city’s reserves.

021616HO-Jennifer-Rodenbeck

Rodenbeck

“I think you always have to be careful with when you use reserves,” said Finance and Business Director Jennifer Rodenbeck. “Once you use them, they’re gone. And you can’t issue property taxes to replace reserves. What you can do is use property taxes to make debt payments. Oftentimes, that’s why it makes sense for municipalities to sell bonds even though we have cash sitting in the bank.”

People are also reading…

And Councilor Kelly Dunn noted that its higher reserve has led to its “great” Aaa bond rating.

Rodenbeck noted that a better rating leads to better interest rates for the city, which ties into why the city has “low debt in comparison to a lot of other cities our size.”

Councilor Gil Schultz was absent. 

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

