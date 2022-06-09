Bond sales up to $4.5 million approved by Cedar Falls City Council

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council this week approved the July 18 sale of up to $4.5 million in general obligation bonds in a 5-1 vote.
Bonds are sold by the city every other year. No one spoke up during three public hearings on the topic.
The City Council will likely vote June 20 on the hiring of Berte, who has an extensive resume of roles within the Cedar Falls' public safety sector dating back to 1991.
Large infrastructure projects, like the reconstruction of Main and West 27th streets, would be financed by these bond sales as well as other upgrades like a new financial accounting system and surveillance cameras.
Up to $700,000 is for the city’s massive recreation project along the Cedar River from the Main Street bridge to the downstream side of the West First Street bridge.
The lone vote against the sales came from Councilor Dave Sires, who voiced opposition to the debt “obligation on taxpayers for the next 12 years” until the maturity date and suggested covering the expenses with funds from the city’s reserves.
“I think you always have to be careful with when you use reserves,” said Finance and Business Director Jennifer Rodenbeck. “Once you use them, they’re gone. And you can’t issue property taxes to replace reserves. What you can do is use property taxes to make debt payments. Oftentimes, that’s why it makes sense for municipalities to sell bonds even though we have cash sitting in the bank.”
Councilors Daryl Kruse and Susan deBuhr dissented.
And Councilor Kelly Dunn noted that its higher reserve has led to its “great” Aaa bond rating.
Rodenbeck noted that a better rating leads to better interest rates for the city, which ties into why the city has “low debt in comparison to a lot of other cities our size.”
Councilor Gil Schultz was absent.
PHOTOS: Cedar Falls Public Safety Services Recognition Event - 6/2/22
Brandon Madsen - 2
Brandon Madsen poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Adam Hancock - 1
Adam Hancock receives the 'Police Officer of the Year' award from Mayor Rob Green on Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Lucas Schmidt - 1
Lucas Schmidt, right, looks on Thursday as he hears about why he was named the recipient of the 'Firefighter of the Year' award inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Lucas Schmidt - 3
Lucas Schmidt poses for a photo with family and friends after being presented with the 'Firefighter of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Cory Hines - 1
Cory Hines poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving the 'Reserve Police Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Gavin Carman - 1
Gavin Carman receives the 'RJ Voss Police Supervisor of the Year' award from Mayor Rob Green on Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Todd Taylor - 3
Todd Taylor poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving the 'Fire Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Christian Baumgartner - 1
Christian Baumgartner poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Todd Taylor - 2
Todd Taylor poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving the 'Fire Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Adam Hancock - 2
Adam Hancock poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving the 'Police Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 4
Matt Krueger poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Gavin Carman - 2
Gavin Carman poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving the 'RJ Voss Police Supervisor of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 3
Matt Krueger poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 1
Matt Krueger, right, stands alongside Mayor Rob Green as they hear about why Krueger received a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Carson Barron - 2
Carson Barron poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ryan Bellis - 1
Ryan Bellis poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Carson Barron - 1
Carson Barron poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 5
Matt Krueger shakes the hand of Fire Chief John Bostwick after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Award Recipients - 1
The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department honored many individuals Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Brooke Heuer - 1
Acting Police Captain Brooke Heuer was the master of ceremonies for the Cedar Falls Public Safety Services Recognition Event on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Kyle Manternach - 1
Kyle Manternach poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Todd Taylor - 1
Todd Taylor receives the 'Fire Officer of the Year' award from Mayor Rob Green on Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 4
Ashley Luck poses for a photo with family and friends after being sworn in as a new police officer Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 2
Matt Krueger shakes hands with Mayor Rob Green as he receives a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Brandon Madsen - 1
Brandon Madsen poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Crowd - 1
Families, friends, elected officials and city employees attended the Public Safety Services Recognition Event on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 1
New police officer Ashley Luck is administered the oath of office by Mayor Rob Green on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Todd Taylor - 4
Todd Taylor shakes the hand of Interim Public Safety Director Craig Berte after receiving the 'Fire Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Carson Jensen - 1
Carson Jensen poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving the 'Top Cadet Award' from the Hawkeye Community College Police Academy on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 5
Ashley Luck shakes the hand of Fire Chief John Bostwick after being sworn in as a new police officer Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
Lucas Schmidt - 2
Lucas Schmidt, right, and Mayor Rob Green pose for a photo after Schmidt was presented the 'Firefighter of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Kyle Manternach - 2
Kyle Manternach poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 2
New police officer Ashley Luck has her badge pinned on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Christian Baumgartner - 2
Christian Baumgartner poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 3
Ashley Luck poses for a photo after being sworn in as a new police officer Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.