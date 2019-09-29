WATERLOO — A major expansion is taking shape at the Black Hawk County Landfill.
Members of the county Solid Waste Management Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve an agreement to borrow $6.1 million to start building another cell at the facility south if Waterloo.
The agreement anticipates the county Board of Supervisors selling general obligation bonds which would be repaid over five years with revenue the commission generates from landfill operations.
Commission administrator John Foster said the current landfill cell has an estimated three years of remaining life.
The commission hopes to begin digging a new hole this fall for what ultimately will become the 17-acre cell “W-3.” The $6.1 million first phase involves excavation and the construction of a portion of the landfill liner.
During a presentation to the Board of Supervisors last month, Foster noted the commission has about $22.5 million in landfill projects slated for the next 10 years.
The commission has acquired land west and east of the existing landfill to ensure the facility can expand in the future.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors are expected to hold a public hearing Oct. 1 on plans to sell $9.1 million in general obligation bonds. Some $3 million would be earmarked for public safety software with the rest for the landfill project.
The county previously sold bonds on behalf of the commission for its last landfill cell project in 2013. That debt was retired this year.
