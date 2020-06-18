Bob Lincoln steps down from mental health care region he built

WATERLOO — The man credited with creating the statewide model for regionalized mental health and disability services is stepping down to work for a private nonprofit agency.
Bob Lincoln, the only executive director for County Social Services since it was created in 2009, is going to work at a new behavioral health center at Pillar of Cedar Valley in Waterloo.
“I’m very grateful for my opportunity with County Social Services,” Lincoln said. “I was presented with a new opportunity, and felt like I was ready for one more challenge in my career.”
Each of Iowa’s 99 counties handled its own mental health services before Lincoln in 2009 helped pull together a region where Black Hawk and four other counties pooled funds and shared resources.
The goal included providing higher-quality, equitable levels of mental health services for area residents regardless of where they lived in the region.
County Social Services eventually grew to include 22 counties and attracted the attention of Iowa lawmakers, who dubbed it “Lincolnland.”
Lincoln then worked with others on massive bipartisan legislation in 2014 that redesigned mental health and disability services across the state, ultimately setting up 14 regions to improve the ability to deliver those services.
“It’s been unbelievable how much money we’ve saved the taxpayers under his leadership,” said Craig White, a county supervisor representing Black Hawk County on the CSS board.
“Bob’s a great leader, and he’s surrounded himself with great people,” White said. “He’s brought cutting-edge programs to help people with mental health, or brain health as we’re starting to call it.
“A lot of people aren’t aware of them because they don’t need the services,” he added. “But the people that need the services are glad we have them.”
Karen Dowell, chief operating officer, will serve as interim director.
Lincoln will be working with a nonprofit organization called Elevate, which will use a grant to help set up the behavioral health center at Pillar. Pillar is the former Country View care center north of Waterloo.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.