Bob Lincoln steps down from mental health care region he built

WATERLOO — The man credited with creating the statewide model for regionalized mental health and disability services is stepping down to work for a private nonprofit agency.

Bob Lincoln, the only executive director for County Social Services since it was created in 2009, is going to work at a new behavioral health center at Pillar of Cedar Valley in Waterloo.

“I’m very grateful for my opportunity with County Social Services,” Lincoln said. “I was presented with a new opportunity, and felt like I was ready for one more challenge in my career.”

Each of Iowa’s 99 counties handled its own mental health services before Lincoln in 2009 helped pull together a region where Black Hawk and four other counties pooled funds and shared resources.

The goal included providing higher-quality, equitable levels of mental health services for area residents regardless of where they lived in the region.

County Social Services eventually grew to include 22 counties and attracted the attention of Iowa lawmakers, who dubbed it “Lincolnland.”