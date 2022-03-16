Bob Kressig announces re-election run in new District 75

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley’s longest-serving state representative is seeking another two-year term that would give him a total of two decades in office.

Rep. Bob Kressig, 68, a Democrat from Cedar Falls, officially filed for a tenth two-year term Tuesday, “in order to continue his strong support for public education, job creation for the middle class and support for small businesses in the Cedar Falls community,” his campaign noted in an email.

Only Sen. Bill Dotzler, who has served in the Senate since 2002 and in the House two terms before that, has been in office longer among current officeholders.

Kressig currently serves as the ranking member on the House Transportation Committee, as well as on the commerce and public safety committees, and said he is “also committed to improving access to mental health services in Iowa,” according to the release.

“If you look at where we’re ranked nationwide with services for mental health, it’s not good,” Kressig said at last week’s Cedar Valley legislative forum on health.

Iowa ranks 36th among the 50 states and District of Columbia for prevalence of mental health disorders and 18th in access to insurance and treatment for an overall ranking of 23rd, unchanged from 2021, according to the State of Mental Health in America 2022 report. But among adults with a mental illness, 32.9% of such Iowans reported not being able to access treatment, the second-worst ranking in the country.

“Iowa has a significant amount of money in reserves that we could utilize” to restart and shore up mental health programs, Kressig said. “It’s frustrating to me. We need to do something.”

Kressig will face familiar voters: His district has largely been redistricted in name only, changing from District 59 to District 75, and continues to include the bulk of northern Cedar Falls.

Kressig was first elected to the district in 2004, when it was District 19, and from 2004 through 2016 faced competition — Republican Darin Beck, a well-known restaurant developer, came closest, with Kressig winning 52.4% of the vote to Beck’s 47.6% in 2010.

But in the last two elections, Republicans did not field a candidate in Kressig’s district, and no Republican had filed as of Tuesday. Candidates have until Friday to file for federal and state office.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.