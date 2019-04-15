{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Recorder Sandie Smith is reminding boat owners that all boat registrations need to be renewed by April 30, 2019.

After April 30, customers can still renew their registrations but will also pay an additional $5 penalty. Office hours in the Black Hawk County Courthouse are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments