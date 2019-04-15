WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Recorder Sandie Smith is reminding boat owners that all boat registrations need to be renewed by April 30, 2019.
After April 30, customers can still renew their registrations but will also pay an additional $5 penalty. Office hours in the Black Hawk County Courthouse are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.