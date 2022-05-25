Board opposes conservation bill, says it would go against local voters

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors went on the record Tuesday in opposition to a bill that would replace the local option sales tax with a statewide sales tax to be used in part for improving water quality.

The bill is supported by the Iowa Water and Land Legacy Coalition, or IWILL, which advocates for a sales tax increase in any legislative solution aimed at addressing water quality and conservation.

In 2010, 63% of Iowa voters approved a constitutional amendment to create the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund. It would create a permanent funding source dedicated to protecting the state’s water quality and support outdoor recreation through a three-eighths cent sales tax. But no sales tax has been put in effect.

In 1991, Black Hawk County voters approved a 1% local option sales tax. Until 2008, 100% of the sales tax went toward property tax relief. In 2008, supervisors amended that so 50% of the revenues would go toward property tax relief with the other half going toward roads and bridges.

County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said since 2008 the county has resurfaced more than 85 miles of county roads. In 2012, it replaced Cedar River bridges on Brandon Road.

But now, if passed by the Legislature, Senate Study Bill 3157 would increase the state sales tax from 6% to 7% beginning Jan. 1. It would start the flow of funds to the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund.

The Senate proposal would eliminate local governments’ local-option sales taxes, replace them with a statewide sales tax and return that revenue to the local governments while triggering the water quality and conservation funding.

“I’m concerned that if this Senate study bill passes, that we will have the voters who have voted to approve this lose the ability to use the funds they voted on,” Nicholas said. “We will not be able to use (that money) to improve the roads and bridges in this county.”

Black Hawk County Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson seconded the thoughts of the board and Nicholas. He said he supports the idea of the IWILL Coalition and has fought for it in the past, but said the way the bill is written would have adverse effects.

Another worry from the board is that it would have to rely on the “good faith of the General Assembly” over the next few decades to keep its word on sending money to local governments. Members said the Legislature does not have “the most impressive history” of keeping its promises to backfill lost revenue to local governments.

The board unanimously agreed to oppose the Senate study bill.

