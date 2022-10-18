Board of Supervisor candidates talk priorities at forum

WATERLOO — The four Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors candidates who are on the Nov. 8 election’s ballot came together Monday to speak about their campaigns.

The Waterloo Rotary Club hosted Tavis Hall, Dennis Halverson, Glen Keith and Dan Trelka at the forum. They are vying for two open seats on the board.

Hall, a Democrat, is the executive director for Experience Waterloo, the city’s tourism organization. He was previously the executive director for Main Street Waterloo.

Halverson, who works for John Deere and is a local musician, is running on the Republican ticket. He previously ran for a Waterloo City Council at-large seat. He also was in the Marine Corps.

Keith leads the Junior Army ROTC program at East High School and is also running as a Democrat in the race. He has 25 years of military experience and previously was chairman of the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Commission.

Trelka, a Republican, is currently on the Board of Supervisors. He was previously Waterloo’s police chief from 2010 to 2019. He is also a Marine Corps veteran.

One main theme to arise from the panel was economic development. Candidates were asked what the biggest challenge for Black Hawk County would be in that area.

“Businesses move to communities where they know they have a reliable infrastructure, reliable work force,” Keith said. “People move and stay here because there are things to do and to see.”

Keith said the county can help economic development through resilient infrastructure, affordable housing and access to health care.

Halverson agreed on the idea of attracting businesses and industries, saying Black Hawk County is “one of the top counties for infrastructure and roads” and “you need that to attract people.”

He believes, in order to increase economic development, the region should encourage trade skills and have the correct infrastructure, along with backing the police.

“We do have a lot of crime and that deters business,” Halverson said. “No, we’re not out of control. … We have to make sure we support our sheriff and police departments.”

After the panel, Hall told The Courier he wished he could have spoken more on economic development.

“I don’t think the county has played an active enough role,” Hall said. “When looking at other large counties in the role of economic development and partnership with communities, we are not doing enough.”

Trelka said he’s proud of what he has done for economic development in the county. He cited the county moving its outsourced information technology service to in-house as an example of that work.

“You don’t know someone until you divorce them or elect them,” Trelka said. “The citizens know me and know where I stand on an issue.”

The candidates brought up their individual goals, as well.

Hall said the county needs to update its strategic plan, noting the current one was written in 2013.

“Just think back to how your life has changed since 2013,” he said. “Our county is resource rich and strategy poor.”

He also suggested that the strategic plan shouldn’t just be written by the five supervisors who serve on the board. He wants it to be a community-led effort.

Trelka wants to continue being cautious of spending and grow the county’s revenue.

All four say they are committed to the community where they live and work. Not just Cedar Falls or Waterloo, but the county as a whole.

“Part of being a supervisor is coordinating between small townships, towns, as well as Waterloo-Cedar Falls,” Halverson said. “You have to coordinate with counties around you. We should be the champions.”

The topic of togetherness was as important for the Democrats, as well. Hall mentioned that some people believe cities have city councils to represent them, while smaller townships have the board of supervisors – which is incorrect, he said. He proposed more joint work sessions to find a balance.

Something else the entire group agreed on was their faith in County Auditor Grant Veeder to guarantee a fair and accurate election.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.