Board of health seeks funds for public health center

“We have been asking people to come to an office and give their very personal information … where somebody else is listening,” Robinson said. “It’s about human worth and dignity in my mind.”

The supervisors must weigh the capital request against other county needs when setting a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. The health department is requesting a 29 percent jump in its property tax support, on top of the health center funds, primarily to make up for lost grant revenue.

Supervisor Chris Schwartz voiced support for the public health center, noting is may be possible to pay for the construction from the county’s cash reserves.

“I do think with our reserves in the strong place that they are this is a good example of a place that would should consider investing,” he said. “When you look at those clinics on the fifth floor, they’re not private; it’s not a place where people feel very welcome; they’re not even handicapped accessible.”

Supervisor Linda Laylin noted a major reason for the county’s current healthy reserve fund is due to the sale of the Country View care center. She suggested its was appropriate to invest some of the proceeds from the sale of a health care operation into a public health initiative.