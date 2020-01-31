Board of health seeks funds for public health center

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Board of Health is hoping to expand its services with a new public health clinic.
The board asked the county Board of Supervisors on Thursday for $910,000 in next year’s budget to establish the health center on the first floor of the Pinecrest Building.
The funding would be used to remodel and equip an area being vacated by the Veterans Affairs Commission, which is moving into a former day care at Pinecrest.
Public Health Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said the center would be designed to serve vulnerable and low-income populations with services ranging from health coaching and disease prevention to screening and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases.
The move also would help the department build capacity to bill Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance companies for its testing and preventive health services.
“We’re very intentional about not duplicating services,” Egbuonye said, noting the clinic would focus on getting clients into appropriate primary care settings.
The Rev. Mary Robinson, a health board member, said the current clinics on the fifth floor of Pinecrest are intertwined with other health department offices and do not provide appropriate privacy, especially for patients seeking treatment for sexually transmitted diseases.
“We have been asking people to come to an office and give their very personal information … where somebody else is listening,” Robinson said. “It’s about human worth and dignity in my mind.”
The supervisors must weigh the capital request against other county needs when setting a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. The health department is requesting a 29 percent jump in its property tax support, on top of the health center funds, primarily to make up for lost grant revenue.
Supervisor Chris Schwartz voiced support for the public health center, noting is may be possible to pay for the construction from the county’s cash reserves.
“I do think with our reserves in the strong place that they are this is a good example of a place that would should consider investing,” he said. “When you look at those clinics on the fifth floor, they’re not private; it’s not a place where people feel very welcome; they’re not even handicapped accessible.”
Supervisor Linda Laylin noted a major reason for the county’s current healthy reserve fund is due to the sale of the Country View care center. She suggested its was appropriate to invest some of the proceeds from the sale of a health care operation into a public health initiative.
Supervisor Tom Little said he was concerned the board was finding too many ways to spend down the cash reserves. Some $1.2 million is already committed to a solar energy project at county buildings.
“I’ve heard that two or three times, and its only going to go so far,” Little said. “They’re all good programs, but the bottom line is the (supervisors) are chartered to be fiscally responsible and both look at today and look at tomorrow.”
