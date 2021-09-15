Board member: Community Main Street statement on zoning ordinances is 'disingenuous'

“We are in a place right now where people feel they give feedback and even if the results aren’t what they wanted, then they feel like their feedback was not heard, and that’s not always the case,” said president-elect Jenny Leeper.

Leeper, as well as other board members, defended the staff as doing a great job listening to all opinions and representing all stakeholders, while recognizing that not everyone will be happy at the end of the day.

The two ordinances, one for the zoning amendments and plans to establish “downtown character districts,” the other for the actual rezoning of property within the associated boundaries, are intended to help “guide future growth in the Downtown District and the surrounding neighborhoods to meet the current and future needs of the community,” according to Karen Howard, city planning and community services manager.

“I guess what irritates me is we took a vote last month at our meeting on what the letter was going to say to the city council and the mayor,” Beck said. “And that’s not what the letter ended up saying. It got watered down. I don’t know if that happened by choice of the director or by choice of the executive committee without board approval.”