Board member: Community Main Street statement on zoning ordinances is 'disingenuous'

CEDAR FALLS – With the exception of one board member, Community Main Street reaffirmed its commitment to a statement presented to city officials on the proposed ordinances that would overhaul downtown zoning.
At a Tuesday afternoon meeting, board member Darin Beck said all opinions weren’t fully reflected in the letter sent to Cedar Falls City Council and Mayor Rob Green prior to council’s votes on the first reading of two zoning ordinances, which passed in separate 4-3 votes on Sept. 7.
Beck called it “disingenuous” to depict the statement as “unanimous” in the support from the board when he felt it wasn’t, and contended that it was agreed-upon that the business organization recommend a “change in the language in the form-based zoning to keep what we have now. The one parking stall per apartment, and then I think it was a half a stall per extra bedroom.”
By the end of the hour-long discussion — largely focused on challenges associated with parking but with many board members voicing how it is not a bad problem to have, and wanting to end the conversation on it, so the focus and resources instead can be dedicated to planning for the future — the board voted to support a motion by former president Crystal Ford:
Ford said board members should be encouraged to be “active citizens” and speak their “further personal opinions, views or voices” at the Sept. 20 and Oct. 4 meetings when second and third readings by council are expected to take place.
“We are in a place right now where people feel they give feedback and even if the results aren’t what they wanted, then they feel like their feedback was not heard, and that’s not always the case,” said president-elect Jenny Leeper.
Leeper, as well as other board members, defended the staff as doing a great job listening to all opinions and representing all stakeholders, while recognizing that not everyone will be happy at the end of the day.
The two ordinances, one for the zoning amendments and plans to establish “downtown character districts,” the other for the actual rezoning of property within the associated boundaries, are intended to help “guide future growth in the Downtown District and the surrounding neighborhoods to meet the current and future needs of the community,” according to Karen Howard, city planning and community services manager.
“I guess what irritates me is we took a vote last month at our meeting on what the letter was going to say to the city council and the mayor,” Beck said. “And that’s not what the letter ended up saying. It got watered down. I don’t know if that happened by choice of the director or by choice of the executive committee without board approval.”
Beck added that he’d like to see the proposed ordinances tabled until after the election, because if passed, the zoning flips to being form-based, with some “intricacies, such as what happens to buildings when they are sold, the parking requirements, that I think need to be ironed out.”
The Aug. 30 letter from Community Main Street, to council and the mayor, states:
“Community Main Street has been a part of the visioning process since it began. We feel like staff has done a great job reaching out to the community, those that live/work in the zoning code area, developers and our board, seeking feedback and input. The new zoning plans are both progressive and objective and will unify the vision for Cedar Falls’ future. It will also provide much-needed clarity/direction to developers, and hopefully spur new development ideas and activities that’ll keep Cedar Falls, and downtown specifically, marching forward.
“As you are aware there can be no conversation downtown without addressing parking and we have received feedback with concerns regarding the parking requirement in the code. Our role as CMS is to advocate for our constituents, the fear is reducing the requirement in new development will force those tenants into spots the consumers should be utilizing. We ask that you be mindful of how this may affect existing development in the District.”
A multi-million dollar city hall project and a downtown zoning overhaul are expected to be discussed by Cedar Falls City Council on Tuesday (Monday is Labor Day).
The letter is signed by Executive Director Kim Bear, on behalf of the 14 board members.
According to its website, Community Main Street was organized in 1987 by citizens concerned about the continuing threats to commercial architecture of Cedar Falls’ central business district and aware of the need to stimulate economic revitalization in downtown.