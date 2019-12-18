WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo won a minor victory in its ongoing dispute over its cost for public safety dispatching services.
An oversight board voted Tuesday to approve a new budget for the Black Hawk County Consolidated Communications Center, which changes the longstanding formula used to allocate costs among public safety agencies using the service.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Police Chief Dan Trelka had long criticized a funding formula that based each city's share of the countywide dispatch center's budget solely on calls for service.
Hart even hinted Waterloo may pull out of the shared center created in 1995.
Waterloo last year paid nearly $1.3 million, or 61 percent, of the $2.1 million cost of the Consolidated Communications Center despite being just 53 percent of the county's population and 42 percent of the tax base.
The new formula is based 90 percent on calls for service and 10 percent on population, which Sheriff Tony Thompson said saves Waterloo about $19,000 next year compared to the previous method.
Hart said the slight shift to a population formula was a step in the right direction, but he hoped to move the needle more in future years.
While the funding formula has been debated for months, members of the center's oversight board — local mayors and the county Board of Supervisors — mostly debated the overall budget increase Tuesday before unanimously approving the $2.35 million spending plan.
You have free articles remaining.
The dispatch center is showing a $168,000, or 7.7 percent, increase in costs for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2020, mostly due to adding an information technology position and wage increases for the 30 employees.
The IT post will help the center as it implements a new public safety emergency software program but also will help local police and fire departments program their mobile units and equipment, when necessary.
"We see it as a benefit not just to the center but to all of the agencies," said Judy Flores, the center's director.
Several board members were critical of both the added expense for a new employee and the 4 percent and 7 percent wage increases for the center's two non-bargaining employees who were found to be earning well below the average for similar positions around the state.
"This is Black Hawk County; it's not Polk County or Johnson," said county Supervisor Tom Little. "There's a lot of variables and reasons why they pay their people more money. It all deals with the tax rate and tax base, what's coming in and what's going out."
Hart also voice objections but supported the budget due to timing issues.
"We need to keep this budget moving because we need to know what we need to pay," Hart said. "A new full-time IT position and some of the (wage) amounts I would challenge."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.