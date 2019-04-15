{{featured_button_text}}
050218tn-blum-rod-2

Rep. Rod Blum speaks at an event organized by the Job Creators Network in May in Waterloo.

 THOMAS NELSON, COURIER STAFF WRITER

WATERLOO — Since losing the U.S. House 1st District election in November, former Rep. Rod Blum has raised money and spent more than $11,000 for polling.

Campaign filings show Blum has two receipts totaling $11,365 for polling on Jan. 3 and $139 on advertising in February, according to Federal Election Commission’s website.

So far Blum has raised $600 since the election.

Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who defeated Blum for the House of Representatives seat, has raised more than $390,000 during the first quarter of 2019.

Blum’s polling has made the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee speculate he may run again in 2020.

Blum has stayed active since losing. On Thursday he spoke at a Jones County GOP event.

The Iowa GOP and Blum did not returned calls for comment.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments