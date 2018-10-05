WATERLOO — Candidates for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District seat made their way to Black Hawk County on the eve of their first debate.
Rep. Rod Blum and Abby Finkenauer will face off from 7 to 8 tonight at the University of Northern Iowa’s Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The debate will be hosted by KWWL-TV Channel 7, where it will air live. News anchors Ron Steele and Abby Turpin will moderate.
Blum, who is defending his congressional seat, handed out food at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Finkenauer made a series of appearances around the metro area, including a stop at the University of Northern Iowa’s campus.
“I enjoy debates. I’ll particularly enjoy this one, because my opponent doesn’t really campaign, doesn’t really make public statements. It’s hard to know where she stands on issues, I think by design,” Blum said. “At some point, you need to take a stand.”
Finkenauer also is looking forward to the debate.
“I’m excited to get there and talk about the ideas that folks in this district have been telling me, things that they’re really concerned about,” Finkenauer said.
During the debate, Blum wants to focus on the economy.
“It’s one of the best economies we’ve had in my 63 years,” Blum said as he handed out milk.
Finkenauer has a different opinion.
“It’s doing well for folks like Rod Blum, but not for folks like I’m talking to who are working multiple jobs trying to have enough money to send their kids to baseball and softball practice,” Finkenauer said. “Our wages are too dang low here. He voted for a tax plan that gave 83 percent of the benefits to the top 1 percent in corporations, and that has not trickled down to folks here.”
Blum also wants to discuss the new treaty that could replace what was the North American Free Trade Agreement, called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
“She’s been hypercritical of me and the president on these trade agreements, so if she’s against it, does she want to go back to the old NAFTA?” Blum asked.
Finkenauer also intends to focus on trade and health care, she said.
“These are things that are really impacting us here in Iowa, and again, not being talked about the way they should in Washington D.C.,” Finkenauer said. “I see a lot of politics being played with all of it, but not a lot of policy being done.”
Another debate is scheduled for Oct. 16 hosted by KGAN and KXEL at the CBS 2 Studio in Cedar Rapids.
