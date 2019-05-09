CEDAR FALLS -- The forceast calls for Blizzards returning to Cedar Falls in the not-too-distant future.
A site plan was introduced to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday to add a Dairy Queen and BP convenience store to a four-acre lot.
The project will cost an estimated $8 million and could employ up to 150 people in part- and full-time positions at the restaurant and store. The convenience store will have an auto repair shop attached.
The site, near recreation trails, will be located at the northeast corner of West Ridgeway Avenue and Hudson Road, close to U.S. Highway 20 and south of Technology Parkway. If approved, the site would have at least 115 parking spots.
The site also will have an entrance from Cyber Lane, which will be completed in 2019. There is a Holiday Inn being constructed in the lot next door where another entrance will be located.
The developer, Martin Rouse of Grundy Center, is leading the project and has been working with Jennifer Rude, a Dairy Queen franchise developer.
You have free articles remaining.
Rude estimated at least 60 employees will be needed for the Dairy Queen depending on when it opens, and Rouse added an equal amount may be needed for the auto service station.
Commissioner Mardy Holst recused himself from the project because he is working on it as an architect.
The commission won’t vote on the project until its next meeting May 22.
A site plan for a new All Smiles Dental Clinic was approved by the commission. The Cedar Falls City Council will vote on the recommendation during their May 20 meeting.
The clinic is an extension of All Smiles, located at 1421 W. First St. There is no estimate on the cost of the new location or how many people it will employ.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.