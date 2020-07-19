Blighted Church Row building wins state grant

WATERLOO — A dilapidated building in the Church Row Historic Neighborhood will be renovated under a state grant program.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority has awarded a $100,000 grant from the Community Catalyst Building Remediation Program to help a private owner renovate a 110-year-old building at 1427-1429 W. Third St.
The city applied for the grant on behalf of Deer Acres LLC, headed by Rebecca Curran, which purchased the building in 2015.
“This is the first time we’ve had a project get the community catalyst grant,” said Waterloo Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson. “It’s a new program with the state so we’ll be learning a little more as we go.”
The grant program created in 2018 is geared primarily to smaller communities with a building needing renovation to spur the local economy.
Mason City previously was the largest of 50 cities getting awards in the program’s first two years.
The two-story brick building on the corner of West Third and Bayard streets most recently housed a bakery on the main floor.
The renovation would restore commercial space on the first floor and create three residential apartments.
City officials said the owner had been talking about donating the building to the city for demolition before the grant opportunity arose.
City Council members applied for the grant in January and agreed to provide a $5,000 grant for each of the three residential units once they receive a certificate of occupancy.
