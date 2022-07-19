Bleichner elected Independence's new mayor in landslide victory

INDEPENDENCE – Brad Bleichner has been elected the new mayor of Independence.

According to unofficial results released by the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office on Tuesday evening, he received 72.7% of the votes and beat two other candidates in the special mayoral election meant to fill the vacancy created by the death of Mayor Robert “Bob” Hill in April.

“I am honored to have been elected as your next mayor of Independence,” he said in a statement on his campaign Facebook page. “Thank you to all who worked so hard and those who have given me the opportunity to serve our community. I hope to continue Bob Hill’s legacy and provide an environment where Independence can thrive. Bob had the city moving in a positive direction, and I intend to keep us moving forward.”

Bleichner is a member of the Independence Board of Education and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

He moved to the city in 2015 from southern California, according to an online biography. Professionally, he’s been a civil trial attorney and is currently “of counsel” to a Los Angeles-based law firm.

The other candidates were Denny Vaughn, a former city councilman who is now retired, and Nathan Hansen, a retail management professional with more than 25 years of experience.

Bleichner received 498 votes while Hansen and Vaughn received 140 and 45, respectively. Two write-in votes were cast.

According to the city clerk’s office, the oath of office will be administered either at the July 25 or Aug. 8 council meeting.

The winner will serve until Dec. 31, 2025, the end of Hill’s term.

Hill took office as mayor in January and previously has served on the City Council for 14 years.