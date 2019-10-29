CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls City Council member Tom Blanford has received an endorsement for re-election from the Northeast Iowa Board of Realtors.
Blanford represents Ward 4. He is being challenged by two newcomers.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
“I am proud to receive the endorsement from our local Realtors. As leaders in our local economy and in the nonprofit sector, I appreciate their perspective and commitment to making Cedar Falls successful” Blanford said.
The election is on Nov. 5. To learn more about Blanford or to contact him with questions, visit www.tomblanford.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.