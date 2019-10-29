{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls City Council member Tom Blanford has received an endorsement for re-election from the Northeast Iowa Board of Realtors.

Blanford represents Ward 4. He is being challenged by two newcomers.

“I am proud to receive the endorsement from our local Realtors. As leaders in our local economy and in the nonprofit sector, I appreciate their perspective and commitment to making Cedar Falls successful” Blanford said.

The election is on Nov. 5. To learn more about Blanford or to contact him with questions, visit www.tomblanford.com.

