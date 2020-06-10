Black Hawk supervisor wants rural 'ban the box' law

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz wants to extend “ban the box” hiring practices to employers outside the city limits.

Schwartz broached the idea during Tuesday’s meeting of the county Board of Supervisors, who agreed to discuss the measure further later this month.

The move comes after the Waterloo City Council adopted a fair chance ordinance in November that bans employers from asking about criminal histories on job applications and prevents them from considering criminal backgrounds until after a provisional job offer is made.

The Waterloo ordinance includes exceptions for certain positions with state and federal hiring requirements and allows employers to rescind job offers for legitimate reasons. A day care, for example, could refuse to hire a pedophile or a bank could pass over someone with an embezzlement conviction.

“Ban the box is an effort to try to give people a second chance after they’ve served their time in jail or prison,” said Schwartz, who suggested the county could adopt a similar policy that governs employers located outside of city limits.