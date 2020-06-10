Black Hawk supervisor wants rural 'ban the box' law

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz wants to extend “ban the box” hiring practices to employers outside the city limits.
Schwartz broached the idea during Tuesday’s meeting of the county Board of Supervisors, who agreed to discuss the measure further later this month.
The move comes after the Waterloo City Council adopted a fair chance ordinance in November that bans employers from asking about criminal histories on job applications and prevents them from considering criminal backgrounds until after a provisional job offer is made.
The Waterloo ordinance includes exceptions for certain positions with state and federal hiring requirements and allows employers to rescind job offers for legitimate reasons. A day care, for example, could refuse to hire a pedophile or a bank could pass over someone with an embezzlement conviction.
“Ban the box is an effort to try to give people a second chance after they’ve served their time in jail or prison,” said Schwartz, who suggested the county could adopt a similar policy that governs employers located outside of city limits.
The Waterloo ordinance, set to take effect July 1, is the first of its kind in Iowa and prompted an outcry from some local businesses who view it as undue interference in their business practices.
The Iowa Association of Business and Industry sued, arguing the ordinance violated a 2017 state law. A district court judge upheld Waterloo’s ordinance in April, prompting the association to file an appeal, which is still pending.
“I do think the county has the authority to do this if there is not going to be legislative changes this year,” said County Attorney Brian Williams, noting there is a possibility state lawmakers could take action to bar such ordinances.
Supervisor Linda Laylin said she needs more information before voting on a fair chance initiative.
“From a county perspective, I wasn’t sure there would be very many (employers) that weren’t farms and (hog confinements) … in our unincorporated area,” she said.
Laylin also expressed concerns about additional time both employers and applicants would put into a hiring process, potentially unnecessarily, and questioned whether there were success stories in other states that adopted the fair chance measures.
“Show me that it’s made a difference,” Laylin said. “I’d like to think it’s working somewhere.”
Supervisor Dan Trelka was also noncommittal.
“I think it’s an issue with strong opinions from both sides,” he said. “I sure would like to hear from both sides.”
Schwartz said he believed it was the right time for the county to adopt the ordinance because protests surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody has created the “birth of our new civil rights movement.”
“There’s a critical mass of people of all political stripes that are ready to take action to eliminated systemic racism in our institutions,” he said. “We know that the data has shown for decades that a disproportionate amount of African Americans end up in the criminal justice system.
“This is just one part of trying to rectify the wrongs that have been done for decades and centuries in this country.”
