Black Hawk Road trucking firm seeks zoning OK

WATERLOO — A small family trucking company is seeking to legalize its existing site on Black Hawk Road.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to hold a public hearing on a request from White Wing Trucking to rezone the operation at 122 Black Hawk Road.
Esad Osmic purchased the building in 2018 to serve as a dispatch office and small repair shop for his six-truck business but was apparently unaware it was not properly zoned for that use.
Members of the city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission voted unanimously last month to endorse the zoning change after several neighboring property owners voiced support.
“Prior to the Osmics taking over the business … that place was an unmitigated mess,” said Diane Hulme, who lives across the street. “They’ve done a wonderful job of bringing that business so it’s at least presentable and not the eyesore it used to be.”
The building was constructed in 1954 and has been used for a variety of commercial purposes, including a landscaping business and an automotive service and fuel station.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall. Some council members will be attending electronically and residents wishing to comment on items are encouraged to do so via email to the City Clerk’s Office or contact the clerk to get log-in information to participate in the meeting by phone or Zoom meeting.
Other scheduled council business includes:
- A $72,000 annual contract for Vandewalle & Associates of Madison, Wis., to continue providing consultation and professional services on the downtown redevelopment plan.
The final reading of a controversial ordinance banning people from standing in narrow medians and ramp noses. The ordinance does not single out panhandlers but was drafted after council members received safety concerns about people soliciting funds from medians in the Crossroads Center area.Drawings of the ongoing reconstruction of University Avenue:
