{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Black Hawk will continue lobbying the legislators with other urbanized eastern Iowa counties.

Members of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to continue in the Urban County Coalition with Dubuque, Linn, Johnson and Scott counties.

Each county pays $25,000 a year to retain L & L Murphy Associates and Grant Consulting LLC to help advocate in the general assembly and state executive branch for issues the counties jointly agree are important to them.

Black Hawk County Supervisor Linda Laylin said the arrangement, which is entering its eighth year, has been beneficial and provided the county with a way to have its voice heard when supervisors are not able to lobby in Des Moines directly.

Board chairman Tom Little said the reports they supervisors receive about bills introduced in the legislature are helpful as well.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Gary Grant, of Grant Consulting, said the Iowa State Association of Counties advocates for all 99 counties. But he said there are issues that arise where the interests of rural counties and their urbanized counterparts diverge.

He said that was the case in the last legislative session on several topics, including changes to the county compensation board structure, responsibility for prisoner medical expenses and changes in county land acquisition.

Black Hawk initially joined with Linn and Johnson counties in 2011 to form the Interstate 380 Coalition, hiring L & L Murphy Associates of Oelwein for lobbying services.

Dubuque and Scott County joined later.

The memorandum of agreement setting up the Urban County Coalition allows any county to withdraw by giving 30 days notice before the end of each contract year.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

Load comments