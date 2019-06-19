WATERLOO — Black Hawk will continue lobbying the legislators with other urbanized eastern Iowa counties.
Members of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to continue in the Urban County Coalition with Dubuque, Linn, Johnson and Scott counties.
Each county pays $25,000 a year to retain L & L Murphy Associates and Grant Consulting LLC to help advocate in the general assembly and state executive branch for issues the counties jointly agree are important to them.
Black Hawk County Supervisor Linda Laylin said the arrangement, which is entering its eighth year, has been beneficial and provided the county with a way to have its voice heard when supervisors are not able to lobby in Des Moines directly.
Board chairman Tom Little said the reports they supervisors receive about bills introduced in the legislature are helpful as well.
You have free articles remaining.
Gary Grant, of Grant Consulting, said the Iowa State Association of Counties advocates for all 99 counties. But he said there are issues that arise where the interests of rural counties and their urbanized counterparts diverge.
He said that was the case in the last legislative session on several topics, including changes to the county compensation board structure, responsibility for prisoner medical expenses and changes in county land acquisition.
Black Hawk initially joined with Linn and Johnson counties in 2011 to form the Interstate 380 Coalition, hiring L & L Murphy Associates of Oelwein for lobbying services.
Dubuque and Scott County joined later.
The memorandum of agreement setting up the Urban County Coalition allows any county to withdraw by giving 30 days notice before the end of each contract year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.