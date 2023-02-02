WATERLOO — Conservationists obtained grant funds to put up more signs this spring that identify different creeks, rivers and watersheds.

They’re not trying to reinvent the wheel when it comes to achieving their goals. Rather, Josh Balk says they’re continuing to lean on research that shows the benefits of the markers extend beyond alleviating the confusion of anyone who may not be able to come up with the proper name of the water in front of them.

“Part of the goal is to show where they are, but mainly it’s to develop that personal connection with them,” said Balk, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources watershed and source water coordinator for Black Hawk County. “We’re increasing the awareness so that they’re more likely to participate or volunteer in conservation efforts and be a local supporter of them.”

Nearly $10,000 is coming to Black Hawk and Grundy counties for 65 new signs to be placed along roads and at crossings. In particular, they’ll build awareness among residents and visitors of the smaller creeks within priority watersheds as part of the new DNR County Creek Sign Grant Program.

Among those playing a role in landing the grant were the Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District, Black Hawk County Engineering Office, Black Hawk County Conservation District, Black Hawk Creek Watershed Project, city of Cedar Falls, city of Waterloo, Dry Run Creek Watershed Improvement Project, Grundy County Soil and Water Conservation District and Grundy County Engineering Office.

The more partners means more wheels were turning as to where those mostly green signs with white lettering – a few feet wide and tall – might be placed.

In fact, Balk said the organizations had a “wish list” twice the amount of the signs that will be placed in the ground in the near future. They had to figure out which ones to prioritize because of the cap on how much funding could be awarded as part of this new program.

Ultimately, Black Hawk and Grundy counties are just two of 33 counties that will install new signs through the grant program because of a combined $240,000 in funds.

Balk points out that stakeholders have already done a good job with some of the larger systems, like the Dry Run Creek Watershed, or what Balk calls “one of the most sign-heavy” in the whole state.

With the latest project, they’ll focus their attention on that watershed, as well as the Wapsipinicon River and Cedar River ones.

Signs will also highlight the Crane Creek, Wapsipinicon River, Prescotts Creek, Virden Creek, Sink Creek, Holland Creek, Black Hawk Creek, Snag Creek, and Cedar River.

These signs will join others that have been installed through a separate project with the Iowa Department of Transportation to install creek signs in priority watersheds on state and federal highways in Iowa. Through what’s called the “Stream Sign Initiative,” which began in 2014, about 570 creek signs have been placed across Iowa.

Both the County Creek Sign Grant and Stream Sign Initiative programs are funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Section 319 program and awarded by the Iowa DNR.

The local organizations are hopeful the funding opportunities will continue to become available in the years to come.

“Folks can’t necessarily protect or get involved with what they aren’t aware of or can’t identify,” Balk added.

