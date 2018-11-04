Ride to the polls
The Black Hawk County Democrats will offer rides to the polls on Tuesday to vote.
Anyone, regardless of party affiliation, who needs assistance getting to their polling location may call the Black Hawk County Democrats’ office at (319) 236-2992.
Rides will be available all day from 7 a.m. until the polls close at 9 p.m.
