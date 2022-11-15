Black Hawk County's post-election audit is 'perfect match'

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County conducted its required post-election audit of a voting precinct following the Nov. 8 general election. The audit resulted in a perfect match.

By law, the Iowa secretary of state chooses a precinct at random in each county the day after the general election. The audit requires county auditors to supervise a hand count of the governor’s race in that precinct and compare the results to the voting machine count from election night.

This year, Secretary of State Paul Pate added another race to the recount for another layer of transparency and protection. The second race, also announced the day after the election, was the constitutional amendment question.

For Black Hawk County, the precinct drawn was Waterloo Ward 3, Precinct 2. Both the machine and the hand counts came up with 386 ballots cast.

The audit was conducted by the absentee and special voters precinct board under the supervision of Elections Manager Karen Showalter.