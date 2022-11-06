Black Hawk County worker wages to be looked at under compensation study

WATERLOO — Months after it was first suggested to the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, a wage compensation study for county employees is moving forward.

In a 3-2 vote Tuesday, the board approved a $72,500 bid from Gallagher Human Resources and Compensation Consulting to lead the study. Supervisors Craig White and Tom Little voted against the resolution. The board will pay for the study using federal American Rescue Plan lost revenue funds.

“(Employees) are not leaving for wages. Why people aren’t taking jobs, I have no idea. They’re leaving for multiple reasons,” Little said. “To put it solely on wages like you’re trying to do is a mistake.”

Human Resources Director Amanda Fesenmeyer said the pay structure the county follows was last updated in 1981.

The nonbargaining employee pay structure has 31 steps. The first-level employee, which doesn’t have a specific title, can make from $26,519 to $36,699 per year. The highest-paid employee listed is the county engineer, who can make from $108,347 to $151,574 per year.

Fesenmeyer said in 2022, 61 people have left the county’s employ. In 2021, about 50 left and in 2020 about 60 more departed. She said the top three reasons people gave for leaving were wages, work-life balance and the lack of opportunity for growth.

“I haven’t had one person come to my office over the years I’ve been here and complain about their wages because in reality in the past 20 years we gave cost of living raises to keep up with the economy,” White said. “Some place, it’s gonna have to stop because it’s gonna bankrupt everybody.”

He said when he worked at Deere and Co., employees talked one-on-one about their wages if they wanted a raise.

“I think it’s a little tougher with all of our information being so public and people know they have to come and justify it to the board,” Fesenmeyer said. “I want to support people. … And some people it’s not their comfort level to come and advocate for themselves.”

Little said the supervisors are the ones who answer to the taxpayers of Black Hawk County.

“We are in tough times right now, and you can say this is coming out of lost revenue of ARPA money — it’s still tax money,” Little said. “Go to the grocery store, the heating is going to go up, the gasoline, a little bit here, a little bit there. ... My only suggestion is we take it to budget in two months.”

Fesenmeyer said not every employee will be seeing a change. She said some may even face a pay freeze because their wages are above-market.