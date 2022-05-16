Black Hawk County voters to receive updated polling information

WATERLOO — Voters should expect to see postcards soon from the Black Hawk County Auditor’s Office with their updated polling information.

Post-census redrawing of voting precinct boundaries will send many voters to different polling places beginning with the June 7 primary election. The auditor’s office is mailing postcards to the households of all registered voters throughout the county, whether their polling sites have changed or not.

Voters may also find their polling places along with sample ballots for the primary election at www2.co.black-hawk.ia.us/website/bhmap/pollingplaces.htm.

Additionally, absentee ballots will be available May 18 for all Black Hawk County voters for the June 7 primary election.

The courthouse will be open for early voting starting May 18 through June 6 for all Black Hawk County precincts. The election office is located at 316 E. Fifth St., second floor. Courthouse hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For those who have already requested an absentee ballot be mailed, that will happen on May 18. Track your absentee ballot online at sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search.

To receive an absentee ballot by mail, voters may submit an official absentee ballot request form found at sos.iowa.gov, blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov or the election office. A hand-written request can be accepted if it includes full name, complete address, date of birth, ID number, date or name of election, party affiliation, voter’s signature and date the form was signed. Deadline for the election office to receive a request form for an absentee ballot mailed to a voter is May 23 at 5 p.m. Mail request form to 316 E. Fifth St., Room 210, Waterloo, IA 50703.

Pre-paid return postage is provided for all ballots returned by mail to the election office. A mailed ballot must be returned to the election office by 8 p.m. on election day, June 7, to be counted. The Black Hawk County drop box will be open and available for those wishing to return their completed ballot in person. Ballots received after election day cannot be counted.

Absentee ballots may not be turned in at a polling place except to be surrendered and voided, in which case the voter would vote in person at their precinct. Persons who did not receive or have lost their absentee ballot will be provided the option of voting a provisional ballot.

The Code of Iowa provides that persons who are admitted to a health care facility within three days of an election; Saturday, Sunday, Monday (and Election Day) may make a request by telephone to the election office and an absentee ballot will be delivered to them. On election day the telephone request must be made at least four hours prior to the close of polls. These ballots will be personally delivered to the voter at the facility by two election officials who will assist the voter in voting (if requested) and return the sealed, voted ballot to the election office to be counted on election day.

The last day to pre-register at the election office for this election is May 23 before 5 p.m. Any new voter, who registers before the deadline, will not be required to show proof of identity while registering. Following the deadline and on election day, new voters will be processed using the requirements of election day registration and will be required to provide both proof of residence and identity.

A person who is eligible to register for voting and to vote, may do so on election day by appearing in person at the polling place for the precinct in which the individual resides. The voter must complete a voter registration application, make written oath and provide acceptable proof of both identity and residence. The most common example of an acceptable form of identity and residence is an Iowa driver’s license that is not expired and represents the voter’s address in the precinct on election day.

Voters can find additional information regarding the primary election online at blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov/211/Current-Elections.

Questions may be directed to the election office by calling (319) 833-3007 or emailing election@blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov.

