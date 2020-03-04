Black Hawk County veterans director faces criticism

But most speaking at the commission meeting supported Loveless, including a number of veterans who thanked him for the help they received.

"Right now all of this stuff, I believe, is being perpetuated by rumors and propaganda that people are just taking and running down the road saying, 'Did you hear about this issue or that issue?'" said Tom Hagarty, past commander of AMVETS Post 49.

"I'm proud of what Yolando has done in his first few months. He's become active; he's an eloquent speaker; he knows his stuff; and he's participated in community activities.

"You can't follow a guy that everybody claimed walked on water," Hagarty added.

Maxine Tisdale, the wife of a Purple Heart veteran, said those complaining about Loveless "need to get a life."

"Give him time to do what he wants to do — not what Kevin did, not what (former director) Bennie Spain did," Tisdale said. "Leave the child alone and let him do his job."

Commission chairman Glen Keith noted the commissioners recently completed an annual review of Loveless.