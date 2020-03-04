Black Hawk County veterans director faces criticism

WATERLOO -- The head of the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission has come under fire from some local veterans who claim he's not serving their needs.
But commission members and other veterans are voicing strong support for Yolando Loveless, who was appointed a year ago as the agency's executive director.
People on both sides of the issue packed the commission meeting room Wednesday to share their thoughts on the job Loveless has done since replacing former director Kevin Dill, who resigned after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.
Some said Loveless has not been as visible in the community as his predecessor and fails to return phone calls or promptly assist veterans.
Dave Grimm, adjutant for Disabled American Veterans Chapter 11, said the organization approved a "no confidence" vote in the commission after noticing "a sharp decline in the presence, visibility, access to, and overall effectiveness of its current county director."
A petition signed by 56 people was filed calling for the commission or county Board of Supervisors to take action to resolve the concerns.
Len Swiatly, a member of two local service organizations, said he's heard from veterans claiming their calls to Loveless were not returned and some who were going to other communities seeking assistance. He also said Loveless has been mostly absent at veterans events he should attend.
But most speaking at the commission meeting supported Loveless, including a number of veterans who thanked him for the help they received.
"Right now all of this stuff, I believe, is being perpetuated by rumors and propaganda that people are just taking and running down the road saying, 'Did you hear about this issue or that issue?'" said Tom Hagarty, past commander of AMVETS Post 49.
"I'm proud of what Yolando has done in his first few months. He's become active; he's an eloquent speaker; he knows his stuff; and he's participated in community activities.
"You can't follow a guy that everybody claimed walked on water," Hagarty added.
Maxine Tisdale, the wife of a Purple Heart veteran, said those complaining about Loveless "need to get a life."
"Give him time to do what he wants to do — not what Kevin did, not what (former director) Bennie Spain did," Tisdale said. "Leave the child alone and let him do his job."
Commission chairman Glen Keith noted the commissioners recently completed an annual review of Loveless.
"With a little less than one year on the job we are quite pleased with the job he's doing," Keith said. "We have collectively set goals and are looking forward to the future of the department under his leadership."
Keith said the commissioners have not received any firsthand complaints about the director. But he said any such complaints brought to their attention directly would be reviewed.
Loveless sat quietly throughout the comments but responded during his director's report.
He said the commission is serving as many veterans now as it has in the past, including 2,145 vets in the last year. He said he belongs to three veterans service clubs, attended 62 outreach events last year, and always returns phone calls from veterans.
"I really pains me to hear some of the complaints when you don't know the whole picture," Loveless said. "You haven't come and talked to Yolando. … I have yet to see anyone that came and personally talked to me tell me I'm doing something wrong."
