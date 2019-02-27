WATERLOO — Black Hawk County has reached new labor pacts with unions representing more than 260 employees.
The county Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday to approve three-year contracts with five of the six collective bargaining units representing county government workers. Supervisor Craig White was absent.
The contracts call for most of the employees to receive 2.5 percent across-the-board pay raises July 1, with 2.75 percent and 3 percent raises in the second and third years of the contracts.
Teamsters Local 238 Unit 5, representing approximately 125 sheriff’s deputy, jailers and dispatchers, will see no across the board pay raise this year followed by 3 percent raises in the next two years.
Michael Galloway, a labor attorney hired by the county to help negotiate the contracts, said the deputies actually will be seeing raises this year because the pay scale was restructured based on comparability concerns with other area law enforcement agencies.
The contracts are the first labor agreements the county negotiated since the Iowa Legislature adopted sweeping changes in 2017 stripping most public employee unions of the right to bargain for anything beyond base wages.
The sheriff’s unit is the only county public safety union eligible to negotiate for health insurance benefits under the new law.
Those employees would see slight increases in their premium contributions next year. Employees under the $500 deductible plan would pay $100 a month for single coverage and $220 a month for a family policy. Those using the $750 deductible plan would pay $61 and $150 for single and family plans respectively.
While the law prevents non-public safety contracts from including health insurance language, county officials said it is likely other county employees will have a plan mirroring the one negotiated with the deputies.
The supervisors also agreed to keep “permissive” language in the contracts, which they could have chosen not to negotiate. Some government employers have chosen under the new law to only bargain for base wages.
“This is a board that knows we all do better when our employees have a seat at the table,” said Supervisor Chris Schwartz. “That’s why we left this permissive language in here. Other local governments would do well to follow our lead.”
Board chairman Tom Little added, “We didn’t really make any major changes.”
Along with the deputies’ contract, the agreements also included Public, Professional and Maintenance Employees Local 2003, covering clerical staff; Teamsters Local 238, covering county road workers; and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees units covering conservation board and board of health staff.
The county is still negotiating with a bargaining unit representing assistant county attorneys.
