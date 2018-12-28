WATERLOO — Supervisor Linda Laylin is asking for a review of Black Hawk County’s policy allowing employees to donate paid time off to their co-workers.
The request comes after the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Dec. 18 to make an exception to the existing policy governing the donation of time to employees suffering catastrophic illness.
Supervisors Craig White, Tom Little and Frank Magsamen voted to allow employees to donate unused sick days to an ill employee in the dispatch center. Laylin and Chris Schwartz wanted to stick with the policy allowing only vacation days to be donated by other employees.
While Laylin and Schwartz faced some criticism from those who felt they lacked compassion, both said they simply wanted to see whether employees would donate vacation time under current policy before making an exception to allow the transfer of sick leave.
“I certainly want to make sure we’re doing the compassionate thing with our employees but that we’re doing it the same across the board,” Schwartz said.
Laylin said she felt the policy needed to be revised to make it more fair and equitable to all employees.
“Now we have some employees that could only use vacation time and others that could use vacation or sick time or (paid time off),” she said. “All people can be helped ... in the same way and have the same options.”
Human Resources Director Debi Bunger said she would set up a meeting of the policy review committee in January to discuss the issue. Any formal change in policy would require approval from the Board of Supervisors.
White urged the committee to make any policy as “simple” as possible.
