Black Hawk County to pay 14% more for insurance

WATERLOO — The county Board of Supervisors approved a nearly $34,000 increase in what it will pay its insurance company for property and casualty coverage as a result of the derecho and other recent weather events.

Supervisors unanimously approved the $33,962 increase, a 14% hike over their current payment, for the 2021-2022 year at its Tuesday meeting.

The county gets coverage from PDCM Insurance through the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool, or ICAP, which provides property and casualty policies to hundreds of public entities across the state. Black Hawk County was not alone in seeing its rate increase, said County Finance Director James Perry.

“A lot of municipalities are seeing an increase in their insurance rates,” Perry said, with the company citing “a lot of the weather and the derecho” in setting the rates.

The increase was only 9%, but a voucher typically received from ICAP will not be forthcoming this year, Perry added, making the increase jump to 14% instead.

“Unfortunately, it’s how it is, and how it’s been kind of throughout the year,” he said.

The county will pay a total of $445,426.84 for insurance as a result of the increase.