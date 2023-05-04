WATERLOO — Over the next few months, residents of Black Hawk County will see a rebranding of their county government.

Black Hawk County Supervisor Tavis Hall is spearheading a new marketing campaign for the county that involves creating a new logo and hiring a marketing communications position.

“We are a modernizing county and to effectively be able to talk to people where they are, on social media, provides opportunities to further engage,” Hall said. “If the government isn’t engaging, we’re not doing our jobs.”

He said the county hasn’t had a new logo in a decade and needs to revamp. While it may work for signage and printing, he said it doesn’t translate well to social platforms and other current uses.

The first phase of the project includes developing a new logo for a visual brand for the county and its governmental bodies.

In April, the Board of Supervisors allowed for the release of a request for proposal to find someone to create the logo. The amount budgeted for this part of the project is $15,000. That money is coming from funds in fiscal year 2023 and will not contribute to additional taxes.

Hall hopes that the logo creation will be completed by the end of summer and a new website will be finished before that.

Also happening this summer will be job interviews for a new marketing position. Currently, the county does not have a position for communications.

In the fiscal year 2024 budget, supervisors approved 4-1, with Tom Little dissenting, the creation of this new job. The supervisors are putting $53,264 toward the position, which is half of the amount for the employee’s salary and benefits package. The projected amount of the entire package for the employee would be $106,000.

The new employee is supposed to start work Jan. 1 of next year.

“It’s a minimal investment for something to help increase the function of government,” Hall said. “It’s not just fun Facebook stories, it’s so you have precise and accurate information for government services.”

He said with the increasing amount of misinformation online concerning public health emergencies, such as COVID-19, as well as other emergencies, people need to be able to “look toward the government” and trust it.

The rebranding and new position falls into place with a new strategic plan for the county, which Hall advocated for during his campaign in 2022.

He said strategic plans should be three to five years in the future and that the current plan has gone “beyond that life expectancy.” As part of the fiscal year 2024 budget, the county is allocating $45,000 for the creation of a new strategic plan.

“It’s important to put real dollars behind developing a plan that outlines our goals and priorities and serves as a guiding document, not just as supervisors, but the entire county government operations,” he said. “Being able to pivot back to a vision and mission statement that’s concise and purposeful is incredibly important.”

It's Coronation Week for King Charles III. Here's everything you need to know. Intro What is a coronation? How can I watch the service? How long will the ceremony be? What happens during the coronation service? Which crown will King Charles use? Will there be a procession? How is King Charles making the ceremony more inclusive? Will Camilla be crowned Queen? Will Prince Harry and Meghan fly back? What about Prince Andrew? Who else has been invited? How will it be different from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation? What else is happening over the celebratory weekend?