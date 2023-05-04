WATERLOO — Over the next few months, residents of Black Hawk County will see a rebranding of their county government.
Black Hawk County Supervisor Tavis Hall is spearheading a new marketing campaign for the county that involves creating a new logo and hiring a marketing communications position.
Tavis Hall is executive director of Experience Waterloo.
COURTESY PHOTO
“We are a modernizing county and to effectively be able to talk to people where they are, on social media, provides opportunities to further engage,” Hall said. “If the government isn’t engaging, we’re not doing our jobs.”
He said the county hasn’t had a new logo in a decade and needs to revamp. While it may work for signage and printing, he said it doesn’t translate well to social platforms and other current uses.
The first phase of the project includes developing a new logo for a visual brand for the county and its governmental bodies.
In April, the Board of Supervisors allowed for the release of a request for proposal to find someone to create the logo. The amount budgeted for this part of the project is $15,000. That money is coming from funds in fiscal year 2023 and will not contribute to additional taxes.
Hall hopes that the logo creation will be completed by the end of summer and a new website will be finished before that.
Also happening this summer will be job interviews for a new marketing position. Currently, the county does not have a position for communications.
In the fiscal year 2024 budget, supervisors approved 4-1, with Tom Little dissenting, the creation of this new job. The supervisors are putting $53,264 toward the position, which is half of the amount for the employee’s salary and benefits package. The projected amount of the entire package for the employee would be $106,000.
The new employee is supposed to start work Jan. 1 of next year.
“It’s a minimal investment for something to help increase the function of government,” Hall said. “It’s not just fun Facebook stories, it’s so you have precise and accurate information for government services.”
He said with the increasing amount of misinformation online concerning public health emergencies, such as COVID-19, as well as other emergencies, people need to be able to “look toward the government” and trust it.
The rebranding and new position falls into place with a new strategic plan for the county, which Hall advocated for during his campaign in 2022.
He said strategic plans should be three to five years in the future and that the current plan has gone “beyond that life expectancy.” As part of the fiscal year 2024 budget, the county is allocating $45,000 for the creation of a new strategic plan.
“It’s important to put real dollars behind developing a plan that outlines our goals and priorities and serves as a guiding document, not just as supervisors, but the entire county government operations,” he said. “Being able to pivot back to a vision and mission statement that’s concise and purposeful is incredibly important.”
It's Coronation Week for King Charles III. Here's everything you need to know.
Intro
With the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her rural Balmoral home in September, Charles III instantly became King. In the days that followed, he was formally proclaimed Britain's new monarch and now, after months of painstaking preparation, his coronation is upon us.
Heir to the throne for 70 years, Charles will be officially crowned in a magnificent and deeply religious ceremony on May 6. Thousands will gather at Westminster Abbey and the surrounding streets of central London to take in a glorious display of British pageantry.
There's a lot of speculation floating around, and some elements are still being fine-tuned, but if it's official, we've got you covered. Here's an essential guide to the celebrations -- we'll keep updating it to ensure you stay in the know.
Martin Meissner, Associated Press
What is a coronation?
Charles' accession took place when the Queen died. It was, as expected, a deeply somber period when the nation came together to bid farewell to its longest-reigning sovereign. Eight months on, the coronation will feel very different. This is a moment of public celebration of the new King. It will be a fabulously over-the-top spectacle attended by dignitaries from around the world and watched by billions.
The word "coronation" is derived from the Latin word "corona" meaning a crown. But it's so much more than literally placing the crown on the sovereign's head. It's a symbolic coming together of the monarchy, church and state for a religious ritual during which the monarch makes vows to both God and country.
Buckingham Palace has said it "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
About the photo: The Royally Big Portrait, a giant digital portrait of Britain's King Charles III that features hundreds of thousands of individual portraits of the King drawn by people across the UK is displayed at Outernet in London, Monday, May 1, 2023. The giant immersive screens showing the immense digital portrait of King Charles III, will be available to view for free from Monday May 1 until Monday May 8.
Kirsty Wigglesworth, Associated Press
How can I watch the service?
If you've been checking your mailbox and an invitation has yet to drop in, not to worry. The ceremony itself is set to begin at 6 a.m. ET on May 6. It will be easy to find on TV and on livestreams.
Alberto Pezzali, Associated Press
How long will the ceremony be?
This is one of the things that's not yet confirmed. Charles' coronation is expected to be shorter than his mother's seven decades ago. Back then, the ceremony
— which was the first live royal event to be televised — ran for more than three hours.
This time, many experts are suggesting it's likely to be closer to two hours. Coronations have stayed largely the same for more than 1,000 years and organizers are leaning on that structure, so there's quite a lot to get through.
Alberto Pezzali, Associated Press
What happens during the coronation service?
Right, so let's get down to the specifics. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will conduct the ceremony. The core elements of the service are the recognition, oath, anointing, investiture, crowning and homage. The recognition is when the sovereign stands in the theater of the abbey and presents themself to the people. After taking the coronation oath -- which is a vow to rule according to law, exercise justice with mercy, and maintain the Church of England -- the monarch is anointed with holy oil by the archbishop.
This moment is considered the most sacred part of the service and wasn't televised in 1953. Ahead of Charles' big day, Archbishop Welby has explained why we won't see the King either, writing in the official souvenir program that the moment is "a symbol of being commissioned by the people for a special task for which God's help is needed." He added: "It is a moment when The King is set apart for service: service of the people of this country, and service of God."
The next part is the investiture, when the sovereign is dressed in sacred coronation robes and presented with the symbols of the monarchy: the orb, coronation ring, scepters and others. Toward the end of the ceremony, St. Edward's Crown is placed atop the monarch's head before princes and peers make their way to the sovereign to pay their respects in what is known as homage. Some historians think elements may be tweaked to reflect contemporary society, but the majority will probably still be present.
About the photo: A general view inside Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, ahead of the King's coronation.
Dan Kitwood, Associated Press
Which crown will King Charles use?
The service features quite a few pieces of sacred coronation regalia, but let's talk crowns. We've already mentioned St. Edward's Crown. It's considered the centerpiece because it's used at the exact moment of crowning. It was made for Charles II in 1661 following the restoration of the monarchy the year before. Its medieval predecessor — which was melted down in 1649 — was believed to date back to the 11th-century English king, Edward the Confessor.
It is not an exact replica of the earlier design but follows the original in featuring four crosses pattée, four fleurs-de-lis and two arches. Made of solid gold, it's adorned with 444 precious stones — including rubies, amethysts, sapphires and other gems — and is fitted with a purple velvet cap and ermine band. Historically, it was supposed to remain at Westminster Abbey, so a second crown was created for the sovereign to wear out of the abbey.
That second crown is the Imperial State Crown, which many will be more familiar with as it's often used for ceremonial occasions like the State Opening of Parliament. It features a dazzling 2,868 diamonds, including the massive Cullinan II. It was made in 1937 and is a near-replica of Queen Victoria's earlier Imperial State Crown. The arches in its design were meant to demonstrate that England was not subject to any other earthly power.
Once the spiritual elements of the service are over, King Charles and Camilla will head to St. Edward's Chapel, a stone shrine at the heart of the abbey, where the King will put on the Imperial State Crown in preparation for the return to Buckingham Palace.
About the photo: The Royal State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top proceeds towards St. George's Chapel, Windsor, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.
Justin Setterfield/Pool Photo via AP
Will there be a procession?
This is a royal celebration — of course there's a procession! In fact, there will be two through the streets of the British capital on coronation day. One will take the King to be crowned, and after the service there'll be a larger parade back to Buckingham Palace, where the monarch and members of the royal family will make a balcony appearance and watch a flypast.
The route itself is significantly shorter than the Queen's five-mile journey to Westminster Abbey back in 1953. Ahead of the service, King Charles will leave Buckingham Palace and head down the Mall in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach (pictured), accompanied by the Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry. The procession will pass through Admiralty Arch before turning on to Whitehall and traveling along Parliament Street and on to the abbey. It will return using the same 1.3-mile route, with the monarch traveling this time in the Gold State Coach.
AP Photo/Jonathan Brady, Pool
How is King Charles making the ceremony more inclusive?
There's been a lot of speculation over how the King intends to make his coronation more inclusive while reflecting his vision of the future monarchy. We'll have to wait and see, but one early indication was announced Friday when Buckingham Palace revealed that faith leaders would lead the first processions into Westminster Abbey. They'll be followed by representatives from each of the 15 realms where the King is head of state. Flagbearers of each nation will be accompanied by the Governors General and Prime Ministers. This is the first time non-Protestant faith leaders have been given a role in a coronation.
Alberto Pezzali, Associated Press
Will Camilla be crowned Queen?
Yes. Unlike the three most recent queen consorts — Alexandra, who was Edward VII's wife; George V's wife, Mary; and Elizabeth, wife of George VI — Camilla is not having a crown made specially for her coronation. Instead, she's opted to wear Queen Mary's Crown. Back when she paid for the silver crown in 1911, Queen Mary's intention was for it to serve as the permanent crown of future consorts.
The palace has said Camilla's choice was "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency" but that she was making some "minor changes and additions." Specifically, she wants to honor her late mother-in-law by resetting the crown with some diamonds — the Cullinan III, IV and V — from the Queen's personal collection.
Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP
Will Prince Harry and Meghan fly back?
The Duke of Sussex has confirmed his attendance at his father's big day. However, he'll be going solo. The palace confirmed in April that his wife, Meghan, will be staying in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. It is understood Meghan opted to forgo the celebrations as the day coincides with Archie's 4th birthday.
AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File
What about Prince Andrew?
As a member of the royal family, Prince Andrew is expected to attend his brother's coronation. But as he's no longer a working royal, he's unlikely to have any formal roles on the day.
Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP, File
Who else has been invited?
Speculation surrounding the names of invitees continues. The palace doesn't usually release a guest list and leaves it up to individuals to announce their attendance. We know that allies of key nations have been invited. US first lady Jill Biden will lead the American delegation. Additionally, you can expect to see a number of royals from around the world make their way to London.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
How will it be different from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation?
We've already mentioned the processional route and service will both be shorter. Another difference is the number of guests. Back in '53, so swollen was the guest list that temporary structures had to be erected within the abbey to accommodate the more than 8,000 people invited.
About the photo: In this June. 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey, London.
AP Photo/Leslie Priest, File
What else is happening over the celebratory weekend?
On May 7, the day after the coronation, thousands of events are expected to take place across the country as part of the "Coronation Big Lunch," while Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That will headline the "Coronation Concert" at Windsor Castle in the evening.
"The Coronation Big Lunch helps you bring the celebration right into your own street or back yard," said Peter Stewart, chief purpose officer at the event's organizing body, the Eden Project.
"Sharing friendship, food and fun together gives people more than just a good time
— people feel less lonely, make friends and go on to get more involved with their community," he added in a statement.
The concert will be attended by an audience of volunteers from the King and Queen's charity affiliations as well as several thousand members of the public selected through a national ballot held by the BBC. However, some royal fans have slammed Ticketmaster over its handling of the ticketing for May 7.
The final day of the long weekend will see Britons enjoying a hopefully sunny bank holiday Monday, with the public encouraged to volunteer in their communities.
AP Photo/Kin Cheung
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.