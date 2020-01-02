{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors kicked off the new year with a rare spat over the next chairperson.

Chris Schwartz ultimately was elected Thursday to lead the five-member board during the 2020 calendar year, breaking a longstanding practice where the gavel was passed to the previous year's pro tem.

Supervisor Linda Laylin, who was in line to become chair after serving as pro tem in 2019, was caught off guard when Supervisor Craig White nominated Schwartz for the position. Schwartz also seemed surprised and countered by nominating Laylin for the post.

During an awkward discussion that followed, White said he made the move because Schwartz was unfairly denied the pro tem position last year and said he had personal problems with Laylin leading the board.

"You're not transparent enough, as far as I'm concerned," White said.

Laylin said she assumed, given past practice, that she was going to be elected as chair and wished the situation would not have blown up during the meeting.

"We are starting the year off badly," Laylin said. "It's unfortunate."

Schwartz, who is starting his fourth year on the board and first time as chair, also voiced disappointment about how the process unfolded.

"I would certainly appreciate the opportunity in my first term to be chair, but I want to make sure we have a good working relationship with everybody on the board this year," he said. "I don't want to be starting off the year in a bad way."

Last year's chairman Tom Little joined White and Schwartz in approving Schwartz's election, while Supervisor Dan Trelka voted against it. Laylin abstained, saying she did support Schwartz in becoming chairman but didn't feel right about voting on the matter.

While the chairman presides over board meetings and signs a number of official documents authorized by the board, the position doesn't carry any significant power or authority not also provided to all the supervisors.

There were several contentious battles over the gavel in the early 2000s, when the Democrats and Republicans on the board didn't get along. But the process has been quiet since 2007 when the chairperson was picked on a rotating basis and the pro tem became chair the following year.

White said his push for Schwartz was to correct an error in the process last year when he felt Schwartz should have been elected as pro tem.

Laylin disagreed, saying she also followed Little in the rotation when she was chair in 2016. She said she expected Schwartz would have served this year as pro tem and become chair in 2021, assuming he wins re-election.

Laylin nominated Trelka, the board's lone Republican member, to serve as pro tem this year. His appointment was approved unanimously.

