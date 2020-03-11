You are the owner of this article.
Black Hawk County supervisors support embattled VA director
WATERLOO — A majority of county supervisors have voiced support for the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission in the wake of criticism last week.

Supervisors Dan Trelka, Linda Laylin and Chris Schwartz all publicly supported the commission after a petition was presented claiming its executive director, Yolando Loveless, was falling short.

Loveless addressed the issue Tuesday, thanking the supervisors, his commission and community members for their support.

“We’re serving the veterans of Black Hawk County and surrounding counties, but unfortunately not everyone is happy with the way we’re doing things,” Loveless said. “I’ve got thick skin. I’m ready to push forward in 2020.”

Members of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 11 approached the commission March 4 citing a “a sharp decline in the presence, visibility, access to, and overall effectiveness of its current county director.”

A petition was presented calling for the commission or county Board of Supervisors to take action to resolve the concerns.

“We had about 59 names on a petition out of the 7,000 or so veterans we have in Black Hawk County,” said Loveless, noting the commission plans to reach out to those petitioners to address concerns.

Loveless, who has been on the job just one year, said he believes the issue stems from a failed attempt by a group of veterans to establish a separate veteran affairs office.

“At one point they tried to establish an office in Cedar Falls,” Loveless said. “That got put to bed so they got upset. They even recruited some (staff) in my office planning to do that.”

Trelka and Laylin both said they had full confidence in the commission to deal with the situation.

Schwartz said it’s not always easy in public office to please everyone.

“I appreciate your leadership,” Schwartz told Loveless. “Also, the way you handled yourself in the face of this public criticism is really remarkable.”

