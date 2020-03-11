Black Hawk County supervisors support embattled VA director

WATERLOO — A majority of county supervisors have voiced support for the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission in the wake of criticism last week.

Supervisors Dan Trelka, Linda Laylin and Chris Schwartz all publicly supported the commission after a petition was presented claiming its executive director, Yolando Loveless, was falling short.

Loveless addressed the issue Tuesday, thanking the supervisors, his commission and community members for their support.

“We’re serving the veterans of Black Hawk County and surrounding counties, but unfortunately not everyone is happy with the way we’re doing things,” Loveless said. “I’ve got thick skin. I’m ready to push forward in 2020.”

Members of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 11 approached the commission March 4 citing a “a sharp decline in the presence, visibility, access to, and overall effectiveness of its current county director.”

A petition was presented calling for the commission or county Board of Supervisors to take action to resolve the concerns.

“We had about 59 names on a petition out of the 7,000 or so veterans we have in Black Hawk County,” said Loveless, noting the commission plans to reach out to those petitioners to address concerns.