Black Hawk County supervisors raise the cost to install rural address markers

WATERLOO — Rural residents looking to install address markers will have to pay more than before.

The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to change the cost of rural address markers on Tuesday.

Owner installation raised from $20 to $25. Installation by the county is now $60 instead of $50. County engineer Cathy Nicholas said the pay changes are due to an increase from the manufacturer and costs from the county.

The new prices will be effective after Oct. 1.

Nicholas says it costs Prison Industries, of Des Moines, $20.77 to make a four-digit sign and post and $25 to make a five-digit sign and post.

She also said county installation, including equipment and labor, costs $49 to $55.

The ordinance was created in 2018, after the 911 Board decided to no longer pay for the signs and installation. The county decided the prices of installation should be looked at every five years.

From 2018 to 2022, 154 signs had been ordered. Sixteen of those were installed by the county and 138 were installed by the owner.