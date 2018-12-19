WATERLOO — Black Hawk County will let employees donate their sick leave to an employee of the consolidated communications center suffering from an extended illness.
The county Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve an exception to its employment policies to allow the donation of paid sick leave from one employee to another.
“We’re all part of a family so we take care of one another,” said Craig White, the board’s chair.
Supervisors Frank Magsamen and Tom Little joined White in voting for the exception. Supervisors Linda Laylin and Chris Schwartz voted against the measure in support of the current policy, which allows the donation of vacation time to employees who use up their other paid time off.
“I’d like the opportunity to use our policy and hope that it works,” Laylin said. “I think the compassion of the county will show.”
Board members approved a similar exception in 2009, allowing emergency dispatch center employees to donate vacation time and sick leave to a co-worker battling cancer.
Human Resources Director Debi Bunger said the county made changes to its “catastrophic sick leave” policy since then.
“It’s actually worked pretty well,” she said. “We recently used it for another employee who ended up getting enough donations to take them through the time they needed.
“Before an exception is granted can we try the policy and let it work first?” she asked. “If there’s still a problem and the employee needs more, then we can look at an exception.”
But Little said he preferred using the same process the board used for the sick employee in 2009.
“I think it works well as an exception, just like it was the last time,” Little said.
