WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors set a maximum property tax levy Tuesday but has already proposed cutting that amount by more than $1 million.

The maximum levy, which is the highest tax askings the county can approve, was authorized at $31.88 million for general county services and $3.69 million for rural county services.

Reductions already proposed by officials, though, would put the county-wide levy at $30.92 million and the rural levy at $3.53 million for fiscal year 2024. That is $1.12 million less.

The proposal compared to the current fiscal year is a reduction in the general county services levy of $497,912 and an increase $173,796 in the rural county services levy. But the maximum levy the county is required to set under state law doesn’t include the debt service levy. That will be a part of the public hearing on the proposed budget, to be held March 28 at 9:05 a.m. in Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse.

As proposed now, the debt service levy would be $1.74 million, or $229,590 less than in the current fiscal year. The total tax askings including the general, rural and debt service levies for the fiscal year starting July 1 would be $36.19 million. That is $553,706, or 1.51%, less than in the current year.

If the county goes with those dollar amounts, the tax levy would be about $5.57 per $1,000 of taxable value for urban properties. Rural properties’ tax rate would include an additional $3.67 for a total of $9.24 per $1,000 of taxable value. In the current fiscal year, the county has an urban tax levy of about $5.63 and a rural tax levy of $9.17 per $1,000 of taxable value.

Based on $100,000 assessed value and accounting for the state-determined rollback, the county tax bills of urban property owners would decline. Homeowners would pay $304.60, a 34 cent decline, which is about the same amount multiresidential properties would pay at $305, or $54.53 less. Industrial and commercial properties would pay a tax bill of $502, or $5.38 less.

On the same $100,000 value, rural property owners would see an increase. Rural homeowners would pay $505, a $8.77 increase. Agricultural property would pay $846.69, or $30.56 more.

Supervisors also approved a new contract with Urban Services, LLC for operations at the Washburn Sanitary Sewer. Monthly fees would increase about 17.5%, from $1,617 to $1,900.

Ben Delagardelle, who represented the company at the meeting, said there hasn’t been an increase since 2020 and the new hourly rate would help pay for service calls, storage of inventory, gas and vehicle maintenance.

The money would come from a separate Washburn sewer fund, Finance Director Michelle Weidner said, but it may come at a cost.

“We are probably going to have to talk about an increase,” she said. “It’s difficult because there’s only 385 users.”

Supervisor Tom Little said, in his tenure, multiple finance directors have said the county should look at readdressing increases.

Also approved by the board was $2.2 million in opioid settlements from Teva, Allergen, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. The money has to be used for opioid-related purposes.

“It’s an industry that wreaked havoc on America. … It gives us a good opportunity to invest that locally,” Supervisor Chris Schwartz said, mentioning Pathways. “The other place I’d like to see us invest this is transitional housing.”

