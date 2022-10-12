Black Hawk County Supervisor running write-in campaign

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Supervisor Craig White is mounting an effort to retain his seat in the Nov. 8 election after losing a June primary race.

The 16-year board veteran is campaigning to have voters write in his name on the supervisors’ ballot.

He said he was surprised by the election’s results, with newcomers Tavis Hall and Glen Keith winning the two Democratic spots.

“The turnout was low and I didn’t do my homework,” said White, who is currently the board’s chairman. “I figured it was a shoe-in to make the next round, but you should never anticipate. You like to think your record speaks for itself.”

For the Republican ticket, the options are incumbent Dan Trelka and Dennis Halverson. Voters can choose any two people for the open seats.

White, who said he’s not ready to be done yet, wants to be one of those choices. He touted what he and the supervisors have accomplished during his tenure.

“Over the past 16 years we have held taxes under 2% per year,” White said. “We’ve improved our parks and trails … have done 170 miles of new road surfaces and repaired or replaced 49 bridges. That’s proactive.”

There is still a lot that needs to be done in the county, he noted.

White said he’s dedicated his life to service since his U.S. Army tour in Vietnam in 1968. Outside of his public office, he spends a lot of his time working in the health sector and lists mental health as one of his main priorities for Black Hawk County.

He’s active as a board member with County Social Services, which provides 12 counties in the region with mental health and community resources. He said previously 22 counties were involved. He’d like to see that number go back up.

White said social services saved taxpayers money while helping people get the help they need.

Another local service the county provides that White is a proponent of is the Black Hawk County Drug Court Program.

The court’s goals are to reduce substance abuse-related crimes and victims as well as the number of drug addicts going to prison, according to the county’s website. It’s also working to increase the effectiveness of treatment and supervision.

White also has spent the last 26 years with Cedar Valley Hospice as a patient and family volunteer. He said he mainly works with veterans.

“Being a hospice volunteer, you learn how to treat people and be a part of society and how we should treat each other,” White said.

In addition, he and Frank Magsamen helped to start the Cedar Valley Honor Flights, which take veterans on a day-long trip to Washington, D.C. to visit military monuments and Arlington National Cemetery.

Although registered as a Democrat, White prides himself as being non-partisan when it comes to community issues.

“I enjoy helping people,” he said. “I’m tired of left and right, in the federal and the state.”