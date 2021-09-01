Black Hawk County supervisor floats mask mandate, employee vaccine requirement

WATERLOO — A supervisor has suggested reinstating a mask mandate inside county buildings as well as possibly requiring county employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the delta variant continues to rage.
Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz said Tuesday he would be “supportive of entertaining some modified version of mask requirements” inside county buildings in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending mask wearing again in mid-August.
He noted masks are already required in courtrooms by a recent Iowa Supreme Court order.
“I’m wondering if the board has the appetite for that,” Schwartz said.
Supervisor Craig White noted many places mandating masks are “having a hard time enforcing it,” even in airports.
“It’s going to be so hard to tell the public to wear a mask again after we told them to take it off,” said Supervisor Tom Little, though he expects to see “more people coming in with a mask on.” Little and Schwartz both wore face coverings during the meeting, as did a few of those in attendance.
Schwartz also noted the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, now called Comirnaty, has full approval from the Food and Drug Administration as of Aug. 23 and said it was “time to start thinking about making that a requirement here for employment.”
“That really makes me uneasy,” Supervisor Dan Trelka said.
Schwartz noted the vaccine’s full approval “makes it on par with other vaccines that have been required that haven’t been as politicized.”
County Health Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said she was “in total support” of masks, but would defer to human resources on the vaccine portion of Schwartz’s proposal.
“I know where we are in hospital capacity, schools have reopened, and the delta variant is very contagious — it’s spreading,” she told the board. “The most important thing is looking at positions that have an increased level of contact with the general public.”
Egbuonye noted 64% of county residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday. The county is still seeing a “high” level of transmission of the virus, with between 50 and 70 new cases per day for the last few weeks and 35 people currently hospitalized.
Both MercyOne and UnityPoint Health have seen a recent rise in COVID-19 patients coupled with a shortage in staff, but Cedar Valley hospitals are not full.
“Local hospitals are continuing to deal with staffing issues while caring for an increase in patients,” said Dr. Matthew Sojka, chief medical officer for MercyOne Northeast Iowa, in a statement. “We are working through our processes and providing quality care.”
Hospitals also encourage “everyone 12 and up” to get vaccinated against COVID-19 “as soon as possible.”
“Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital is seeing an increasing number of patients being admitted with a COVID-19 diagnosis,” said Carson Tigges, a spokesperson for UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, in a statement. “At this time, these hospitals are not in surge capacity, but are constantly monitoring hospital census, staffing and bed capacity.”