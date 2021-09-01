Black Hawk County supervisor floats mask mandate, employee vaccine requirement

Schwartz also noted the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, now called Comirnaty, has full approval from the Food and Drug Administration as of Aug. 23 and said it was “time to start thinking about making that a requirement here for employment.”

“That really makes me uneasy,” Supervisor Dan Trelka said.

Schwartz noted the vaccine’s full approval “makes it on par with other vaccines that have been required that haven’t been as politicized.”

County Health Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said she was “in total support” of masks, but would defer to human resources on the vaccine portion of Schwartz’s proposal.

“I know where we are in hospital capacity, schools have reopened, and the delta variant is very contagious — it’s spreading,” she told the board. “The most important thing is looking at positions that have an increased level of contact with the general public.”