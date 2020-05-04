Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz seeks second term

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — The chairman of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors will be seeking re-election.

Chris Schwartz, 40, of 214 Highland Blvd., Waterloo, has formally announced his candidacy for one of three seats up for grabs this year. He is one of five Democrats seeking nominations in the June 2 primary for a spot on the November general election ballot.

“In my first term in office I have won victories to protect unions, treat employees fairly, open a homeless warming center, open a veterans’ center, protect water quality, expand public health services, repair our bike trails, expand conservation lands, improve public parks, increase flood resiliency, enhance renewable energy, welcome immigrants to our community, increase access to mental health services, upgrade our infrastructure, and improve public safety,” he said.

Schwartz noted he has attended every board meeting and every town meeting organized by departments since he was elected in 2016.

“I will always be a ‘supervisor for the people’ and will be a voice for those who have none,” he said. “Whether you are talking about the homeless, the mentally ill, scared workers, or veterans, I am going to be their advocate no matter how powerful the forces we are up against. This type of leadership is more important now than ever before.”