Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz seeks second term

WATERLOO — The chairman of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors will be seeking re-election.
Chris Schwartz, 40, of 214 Highland Blvd., Waterloo, has formally announced his candidacy for one of three seats up for grabs this year. He is one of five Democrats seeking nominations in the June 2 primary for a spot on the November general election ballot.
“In my first term in office I have won victories to protect unions, treat employees fairly, open a homeless warming center, open a veterans’ center, protect water quality, expand public health services, repair our bike trails, expand conservation lands, improve public parks, increase flood resiliency, enhance renewable energy, welcome immigrants to our community, increase access to mental health services, upgrade our infrastructure, and improve public safety,” he said.
Schwartz noted he has attended every board meeting and every town meeting organized by departments since he was elected in 2016.
“I will always be a ‘supervisor for the people’ and will be a voice for those who have none,” he said. “Whether you are talking about the homeless, the mentally ill, scared workers, or veterans, I am going to be their advocate no matter how powerful the forces we are up against. This type of leadership is more important now than ever before.”
Schwartz said he has worked to make county government more transparent and accessible, creating the first official Facebook page for the county and working to make videos of all meetings available on Facebook and YouTube.
He has been holding weekly fireside chats on his Facebook page during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I got a lot done in my first term as your County Supervisor from the creation of a new veterans center, the establishment of a homeless warming center to investments in green energy, watershed management, and expanded mental health services in our jail,” he said. “You know with me you can trust that I will show up each and every day ready to be a voice for the people.”
Schwartz serves on boards of a number of local, and state-wide non-profits including the Middle Cedar River Watershed Management Authority, Black Hawk Creek Soil and Watershed Coalition, Operation Threshold, Cedar Valley Pridefest, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Friends of Iowa CASA, Iowa Citizen Action Network, county alternative energy committee, Cedar Valley CRUSH Coalition on Opioids, and the Northland Area Response Group. He is the current President of the National Association of Counties LGBTQ Leaders and Allies.
Schwartz lives in Waterloo with his fiancé Logun Buckley.
More information on his campaign can bee found online at schwartzforsupervisor.com or Facebook at VoteChrisSchwartz.
Other Democratic supervisor candidates are Terrance Hollingsworth, Marty Postel, and incumbents Linda Laylin and Tom Little.
