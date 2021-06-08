Black Hawk County starts discussion on what to do with $25.5M in federal funding

Perry said Hickory Hills Park also had "failing sewer infrastructure" that could use the money. Other supervisors noted neighborhoods with longstanding water problems might be a better use of the funds.

"This could present opportunities to fix decades-old projects," said board chair Dan Trelka. "It's nice we can decide where it flows to."

Another possible use of the funds was raising pay for essential workers who were "low to moderate income," which Perry noted could be given to third party employers from the county.

Little asked what the threshold was for low to moderate income workers, and Perry said the language wasn't specific.

"A lot of this is gray areas, and I think that's by design," he said.

What Perry worried about, he said, was using the money on capital expenditures with operating costs that, when the money ran out, might force the county to raise taxes to continue paying for those operating costs. Supervisors broadly agreed.

"We don't want to add to the taxpayers' burden now or in the future," said supervisor Craig White.

Supervisor Chris Schwartz said those with projects they'd like to see funded should bring those to future board of supervisors meetings for consideration.