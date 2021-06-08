Black Hawk County starts discussion on what to do with $25.5M in federal funding

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County is slated to receive nearly $25.5 million in federal money from the American Rescue Plan, and the board of supervisors had their first discussion on priorities for that funding at Tuesday's meeting.
The county can spend the money on things like supporting public health's response to COVID-19, replacing public sector revenue loss, water and sewer infrastructure and increasing pay for essential workers in industries like health care, food services, education, child care, sanitation and transit, said James Perry, county finance director.
Funding can be requested through December 2024, meaning the county has a few years to decide. Supervisors agreed to keep the discussion on the agenda, with Perry making updates as department heads requested projects.
"I think it's good that we're doing this early," supervisor Linda Laylin said.
Perry offered a few possibilities Tuesday that would qualify for the funds: One was upgrading the Washburn sewage system, dredging the lagoon, and updating pumps and back-up generators that have needed upgrades for years.
Supervisor Tom Little noted "private user fees," not county dollars, were used for the Washburn sewage system. Perry said it would still be an eligible project.
"There may not be things that we put tax dollars towards that are being allowed in this bill," Perry said, noting that county dollars might eventually be needed to prop up the system otherwise.
Perry said Hickory Hills Park also had "failing sewer infrastructure" that could use the money. Other supervisors noted neighborhoods with longstanding water problems might be a better use of the funds.
"This could present opportunities to fix decades-old projects," said board chair Dan Trelka. "It's nice we can decide where it flows to."
Another possible use of the funds was raising pay for essential workers who were "low to moderate income," which Perry noted could be given to third party employers from the county.
Little asked what the threshold was for low to moderate income workers, and Perry said the language wasn't specific.
"A lot of this is gray areas, and I think that's by design," he said.
What Perry worried about, he said, was using the money on capital expenditures with operating costs that, when the money ran out, might force the county to raise taxes to continue paying for those operating costs. Supervisors broadly agreed.
"We don't want to add to the taxpayers' burden now or in the future," said supervisor Craig White.
Supervisor Chris Schwartz said those with projects they'd like to see funded should bring those to future board of supervisors meetings for consideration.
"It's an exciting opportunity for our community," he said.