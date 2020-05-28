Black Hawk County solar energy bids fall below budget

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The sun was shining on Black Hawk County when it opened construction bids for a major solar energy project.

The county Board of Supervisors received five bids Tuesday from firms interested in installing solar energy panels at eight county-owned buildings.

“It looks like we’ve got four bids under budget,” said Supervisor Chris Schwartz. “That’s good news.”

Bids ranged from $913,776 from Moxie Solar of North Liberty to a high of $1.3 million from Hawkeye Solar of Dubuque. The county had estimated the project to cost $1.23 million.

Before the supervisors vote to move ahead, the county’s alternative energy committee is expected to review the bids, which also included quotes from Eagle Point Solar of Dubuque, Lifetime Solar of Kansas City, Mo., and Price Electric of Robbins.

The plan involves installing solar arrays at the Pinecrest office building, three buildings at the secondary roads Longfellow Avenue complex, the Elk Run Road maintenance shop, conservation headquarters and maintenance shop on Airline Highway, and one building at the sheriff’s training center near Raymond.

The courthouse and jail are not included in the project because they were deemed not to have a good payback financially.