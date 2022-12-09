Black Hawk County Sheriff's office lobby to be remodeled

WATERLOO — Those visiting inmates or obtaining weapons permits will see improvements when they walk into the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office after the lobby undergoes renovations in early 2023.

Nate Neff, the jail services administrator, said the office no longer has a front-desk person in the large pod that takes up most of the space in the lobby. So, the lobby is being gutted.

All of the clerical staff now sits in an office to the left of the door, behind glass. That area is going to be expanded to allow for social distancing.

Social distancing is the key, since the project is expected to be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The project, estimated to cost $585,000, was approved earlier this week by the county’s Board of Supervisors.

Another area to be expanded and remodeled is where families and attorneys have video visits with inmates. Currently, all four stations are on one side of the wall with not much separation or privacy between screens.

With the renovation, there will be three on one wall and one on the other, with partial walls. There will also be private visitation rooms. In the area, there will also be a visitor waiting room.

Currently, the elevators, which have doors on each side to allow for people to enter one side and inmates to enter the other, have some technological issues with doors opening when they shouldn’t. For added security, Neff said, there will be a glass vestibule around the doors to prevent any escapes.

The upgrades will also include a change for how fingerprints are taken and how pat down procedures occur.

Right now, pat downs occur in the lobby in the open. The renovation will include a separate room for these to happen, out of the public eye. Inside this room is where fingerprints will be taken. That process currently requires those taking fingerprints to go past the inmate area.

Neff said this change will help with potential exposure of the public to inmates and staff.

“It’s nice to modernize things,” Neff said. “And with health and security in mind, it’s an added bonus.”

The renovation is set to take four to five months to complete. It will be done in three stages so that the office will remain operational during construction.

