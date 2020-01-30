Black Hawk County sheriff pushes jail diversion programs in budget talks

Thompson is working with County Social Services and other agencies on setting up and funding a mobile response team, which likely would involve both law enforcement and social workers.

A new substance abuse detox center at Pathways Behavioral Services and plans to open a mental health access center north of Waterloo will soon provide non-jail options when incidents happen.

Thompson said he’s seen a similar model in San Antonio, Texas, but does not believe a similar crisis response model is being use anywhere in Iowa today.

While Thompson said it’s possible the crisis response team program would not increase the county’s budget allocation, he is also proposing adding a new full-time employee in the jail to work with a Department of Correctional Services social worker to find ways to move inmates already in jail to appropriate mental health treatment programs. He said the county’s post-arrest diversion program is already the “finest in the state” and could be improved with another staff member.

Inmates with mental health issues are one of the reasons the jail population has grown and sometimes forces deputies to transport inmates to other county jails.