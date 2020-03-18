Black Hawk County Sheriff eyes idled teachers for critical day care

WATERLOO — Area school closures could help Black Hawk County keep its critical public employees on the job.
County Sheriff Tony Thompson said his command staff is working on a plan for spouses of sheriff’s office staff to provide emergency day care for other employees’ children.
“We are going to start providing child care,” Thompson said. “We’ve got several deputies that are married to school teachers that are now off. Those school teachers have volunteered to start providing child care.
“I ran this through (human resources) yesterday and then our insurance provider,” he said. “HR checked with Department of Labor. It looks like we’re going to be able to be in compliance, particularly by using school teachers to be able to do it.”
Child care has become a major issue as the COVID-19 illness spreads, shutting down both schools and day care centers.
Black Hawk County Building Superintendent Rory Geving said county policy normally expects employees to have multiple options for child care to avoid missing work.
“That’s challenging,” Geving said of the present situation. “Their contingency plans are fading away quickly here.”
Thompson said his child care proposal envisions only having it available for essential personnel who must show up to keep the community safe and public services functioning.
He said the initial plan would be to have the children cared for in private homes of teachers offering the service.
