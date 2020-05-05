Black Hawk County sheriff endorses Franken for U.S. Senate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson has endorsed retired three-star admiral Mike Franken in his race for U.S. Senate.

Franken is one of four Democrats vying to run against U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican first elected in 2014 who is up for election in November. Candidate Cal Woods announced he is dropping out.

Thompson, a Democrat, is also up for re-election this year. He said he is endorsing Franken who is "a strong military leader with backbone and clear moral values to run against our current senator."

Earlier, Iowa State Sen. Bill Dotzler also endorsed Franken.

A full slate of endorsements is available at www.frankenforiowa.org/endorsements.

