WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County has settled a Medicaid billing dispute for mentally ill residents it served at the former Country View care center.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to accept $394,559 from UnitedHealthcare Inc. for services Country View provided to residents with persistent mental illness between April 2016 and July 2017.
The county had initially threatened legal action against UnitedHealthcare after the insurer offered only $144,000 in Medicaid reimbursement to cover some $511,000 to $584,000 in claims for residents at the county-run nursing home.
Negotiations resulted in the amount both sides felt was fair, said Assistant County Attorney Michael Treinen.
Approval of the settlement was delayed several times in recent weeks because UnitedHealthcare wanted the settlement to be confidential. That stipulation was removed because Country View was a government facility covered under the state open records laws.
UnitedHealthcare is one of three managed-care organizations overseeing the state's privatized Medicaid program. The company announced March 29 it was withdrawing from program, which has come under fire from many service providers and clients.
Supervisor Chris Schwartz said he was pleased the Country View claim was resolved, but reiterated his call for the state to end Medicaid privatization.
"A provider shouldn't have to threaten litigation to get paid, whether they're big providers like us or small providers like the many in our community that suffer," Schwartz said.
"This is not working for anybody," he added. "It's not even working for United, which is why they're pulling out of the state."
Black Hawk County sold Country View on Jan. 1 to a private nursing home company, which now operates the facility as Pillar of Cedar Valley.
County Finance Director Susan Deaton said the county is still finalizing bills from the Country View transaction. But the UnitedHealthcare settlement leaves the county with a little more than $3.2 million in the bank from the sale.
Deaton said she expects soon to transfer that money into the county's general fund reserves. The Board of Supervisors have yet to discuss what to do with the Country View windfall, but Deaton has urged the board to designate the funds for a specific use.
Legislation approved by the Iowa Legislature this year and awaiting Gov. Kim Reynolds' signature would cap the amount of money a county can hold in its undesignated general fund.
