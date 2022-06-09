Black Hawk County sees high voter turnout for 2022 primary election

WATERLOO — Compared with past years’ primary elections, there was a “good turnout” for 2022, said Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder.

Of 87,381 registered voters, 6,849 Democrats and 4,927 Republicans cast ballots. Those are 20.51% and 21.47% turnouts, respectively.

A total of 33,386 county residents are registered Democrats, and 22,946 are Republicans.

On the Democratic side, the 2018, 2006 and 2002 primaries were the only midterms with higher percentage turnouts in Black Hawk County. Those were 2010 and 2002 on the Republican side. Turnout records go back as far as 1996.

The last midterm was in 2018 when 8,573 ballots were cast, with a 7.92% turnout for Republicans and 21.77% for Democrats.

The overall turnout was 9.82% when including those not registered with one of the two major parties. In comparison, it was 13.48% in 2022.

Of the ballots cast in 2022, 2,642 were absentee. 1,826 came from Democrats while 816 came from Republicans.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Wednesday more than 356,000 Iowans participated in the primary election.

More than 73,000 Iowans voted absentee, which is the second-highest total for a primary election in state history.

In 2018, 279,124 ballots were cast across the state, including 50,610 absentee ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

“I think it went fantastic,” Pate said. “I’ve got to compliment all the voters and our unsung heroes, those poll workers. They came through with flying colors. We saw thousands of Iowans coming out to have their voice heard and democracy in action.”

Bremer County

Bremer County saw a turnout of 16.57%.

There are 17,951 registered voters, with 1,781 ballots coming from Republicans and 1,193 ballots from Democrats.

In 2018, Democrats cast 1,238 ballots. For Republicans, it was 550. Of the total, 637 absentee ballots were cast — 338 Republicans and 299 Democrats.

