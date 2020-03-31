Black Hawk County seeks cause of tornado siren failure

WATERLOO -- Officials are investigating a massive failure of Black Hawk County's emergency warning siren system.

Sheriff Tony Thompson confirmed that none of the outdoor sirens sounded Saturday when two tornadoes rolled through the southern portion of the county.

Thompson and staff at the county Emergency Management Agency, which oversees the sirens, have been looking since Saturday for a reasons the automated system was silent despite warnings issued by the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

"It sounds like we have a technical issue that was not previously detected between NWS and our system," he said. "So the NWS sent the signal and it got lost in the system and did not get to our automated system to sound the sirens."

The aging civil defense sirens are maintained by Radio Communications, of Waterloo, but the system was automated in 2016 by American Signal Corp., which manages the system now.

The National Weather Service designates areas with weather emergencies and pushes the notification out, which is supposed to automatically trigger the sirens in the warning area.

