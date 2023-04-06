WATERLOO — After more than 60,000 notices of real estate assessments were sent out in Black Hawk County, the assessor’s office has been flooded with emails, calls and visits.

A majority of residents in the county saw the assessment for their property go up. But it’s not just exclusive to Black Hawk County, County Assessor T.J. Koenigsfeld said.

“I’ve been here 23 years and have never seen increases across the board across the entire state,” he said. “It’s the entire state seeing large increases in all classifications of property.”

The increases are not the same for everybody. They are based on the neighborhood and the houses that were sold there.

Koenigsfeld said the assessor’s office looks at house sales in 2022. Then, they adjust the assessed value to find the median sale price.

For example, if a house is assessed at $80,000 but is sold at $100,00, the ratio is 80%.

“Our goal is to say this middle group of homes in this neighborhood are within 95 to 105% median ratio,” he said. “In order to get to 100%, we have to raise those values up.”

The reason valuations are rising is tied to supply and demand.

“There’s less housing, people are wanting to buy and they’re paying inflated prices,” he said. “Couple that with record-low interest rates of 1.5 to 2% and inflation and everything in general.”

Koenigsfeld added that people originally looking at building a new house may resort to buying because the cost of materials has skyrocketed.

“When you have all that happen, it becomes the perfect storm for the housing market to react,” he said.

If you see an increase in your assessed value, that doesn’t necessarily mean your property tax bill will increase.

“It means market value went up and taxable value will be offset by that rollback,” he said. “Once rollback is set, the taxing bodies will know what their budget amounts will be and then they set their levy rates.”

Later this year, the Iowa Department of Revenue will set the “rollback” rate. The rate is set annually and is designed to cap the total taxable value for homes and farms from increasing more than 3%. If aggregate property values increase more than that, their taxable values are “rolled back” so the increase statewide is 3%.

The tax bill this August will be for 2022. The tax bill for the new assessed values will come out in August 2024. Those taxes will then be due in March or April of 2025.

Koenigsfeld said property owners have begun to calculate their taxes with current numbers. He said using today’s current levy rate and current rollback isn’t realistic.

“There’s so many unknowns,” he said. “Rollback will hopefully offset a lot of that. Knowing that the entire state is seeing this increase, I would assume that (calculating it now) would not be accurate.”

He said everyone will know more later this year.

“The world may not be coming to an end,” he said.

If you think your assessed value does not reflect market value, you can call the assessor’s office and have them go through the listing. Koenigsfeld said the Board of Review is also an option.

The Board of Review is made up of two appraisers, a contractor, a real estate agent and a farmer to hear people’s petitions on their value. Protest forms can be filed from April 2 to April 30 and a link to the form can be found at blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov/536/Board-of-Review and by clicking the “Board of Review Protest Form.”

The board will then meet during the month of May.

