Black Hawk County Republicans urged to remember their roots, come together at annual fundraiser

WATERLOO — Republicans need to support the party’s candidates no matter what.

Black people need to remember the roots of the political party.

And locally, more candidates need to come to forefront to run for office in the future.

Those were some of the feelings expressed Sunday at the Elks Lodge during the “Lincoln, Reagan, Trump Dinner,” the Black Hawk County Republican Party’s largest annual fundraiser.

It brought together 135 attendees for a meal and silent auction, raising about $6,000 to help local candidates run campaigns.

Several speakers came to the podium, ranging from local candidates for county and state offices to U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and other high-ranking Republicans running for re-election.

But the four-hour evening event was capped with emotional, passionate messages from Leon Mosely, a former longtime Black Hawk County supervisor and Republican Party of Iowa co-chairperson, as well Jeff Kaufmann, Republican Party of Iowa chairman, in advance of what he believes is a crucial election for the party.

Mosely, 76, has battled health challenges, a leukemia diagnosis the latest. He expressed love for his party and Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican president and the man credited with freeing African Americans from slavery in 1863.

With that in mind, he urged fellow Black citizens to wake up.

“One thing I want to tell you is the Republican Party is the party that freed the Blacks. It is not the Democratic Party,” he said.

Mosely said he doesn’t understand Blacks who back Black Lives Matter and Planned Parenthood, which are largely Democrat-backed organizations.

“They’re killing each other. Shooting each other. But Black lives matter,” he quipped, adding “Planned Parenthood was put in place in the Black community to stop the birth of Black babies.”

Mosely has become a renowned public speaker, and expressed gratitude for people canceling their plans to hear him speak.

He also reflected on his upbringing — his mother and father, and more emotionally his time at Columbus Catholic High School with Monsignor Walter Brunkan, the former principal who died last month – while noting any Republican losses in the upcoming election can only be blamed on themselves.

“If I’m lying in a hospital bed, I want to pick up the newspaper or watch the TV, I want to see that all the Republicans won, and you will make my day,” he said.

Kaufmann started by noting a recent conversation with Wesley Hunt, a Black Texan running as a Republican for Congress, about the proposition of the “woke left” tearing down the Robert E. Lee Barracks at the West Point Military Academy.

According to Kaufmann, Hunt “basically” said: “Why would I ever want that? Every single solitary time I entered that door or exited that door, I remember hearing stories of my great-great-grandfather who was born a slave. And every single time I went in and out of the Robert E. Lee Barracks, I got to re-experience the American Dream.”

But the Republican Party of Iowa chairman also drove home his belief that the Democratic Party doesn’t allow a person to have their own views. Rather, proven by the election of Donald Trump to the presidency in 2016, the Republican Party is the “party of down and up. Grassroots and up.”

“The bottom line is we are the ones that listen to the people,” he said.

Kaufmann welcomed the party’s internal debates leading up to primary, but urged members to come together for the general election to vote for Republicans for office even if not in agreement with all of their opinions.

At the end of the day, they’ll still be pro-second amendment, pro-life, and pro-fiscal responsibility, and support house speakers who believe in those core principles, he said.

“This is the time when we need to come together,” he said. “The stakes are too high.”

Craig Lohmann took the reins as the Black Hawk County Republican Party’s chair in June.

Upon taking over, he told The Courier after the event, he sought to address differences and bring together the party in support of its candidates.

“We’re making great progress,” he said. “I know there’s people who have some disagreements with maybe some of my political views, but that’s ok, I respect them and they respect me. And that was the big thing.”

Asked about the upcoming election, he noted Black Hawk County Republicans are contesting only 50% of the state races that include districts at least partially within the county – one of two in Senate districts and three of six in House districts.

He also touched on messaging from Dennis Halverson who’s running for county supervisor and was one candidate to speak Sunday night.

“There are Republicans in Waterloo. There are a lot of Republicans in Black Hawk County. We just got to get them from out of the shadows and to not let them be afraid of who they are,” said Lohmann.