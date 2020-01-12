Black Hawk County Republicans announce caucus sites, volunteer trainings

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Republicans have announced the 2020 locations for the Iowa Republican Caucus.
The caucus will begin at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3, and voters will be divided by ward in both Waterloo and Cedar Falls, and by township elsewhere, according to the party.
Doors open for registration at 6 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old by Nov. 3 and be a registered Republican to caucus. Party registration may also be done at the caucus.
The locations are as follows:
Waterloo Ward 1: Waterloo Career Center, 1350 Katoski Drive.
Waterloo Ward 2 and Ward 5: Hoover Middle School, 630 Hillcrest Road (shared with Ward 5).
Waterloo Ward 3: George Washington Carver Academy, 1505 Logan Ave.
Waterloo Ward 4: Bunger Middle School, 157 South Roosevelt St., Evansdale.
Cedar Falls Ward 1 and Ward 3: Holmes Middle School, 505 Holmes Drive.
Cedar Falls Ward 2, Ward 4 and Ward 5: Peet Middle School, 525 East Seerley Drive.
Black Hawk, Lincoln, Cedar and Orange townships: Hudson Middle School, 236 South Washington St., Hudson.
Big Creek, Spring Creek, Poyner #2, Fox and Eagle townships: LaPorte City School, 200 Adams St., La Porte City.
Union, Washington and Mt. Vernon townships: Antique Acres, 7610 Waverly Road, Cedar Falls.
Barclay, Lester, Bennington, Poyner #1 and East Waterloo townships: Dunkerton School, 509 South Canfield St., Dunkerton.
The party also announced it would hold precinct captain training sessions prior to the caucus, for those who have already volunteered or are interested in becoming a caucus temporary secretary or a temporary caucus chair, according to the party. Those training sessions are as follows:
Jan. 28 — 6:15 p.m. at UNI-CUE, 800 Sycamore St., Waterloo.
Jan. 30 — 6:15 p.m. at PIPAC, 1304 Technology Parkway, Cedar Falls.
Feb. 1 — 9 a.m. at PIPAC, 1304 Technology Parkway, Cedar Falls.
Those interested in volunteering to work the caucus may call Ron Wheeler at 268-1248 or email rlwheeler@cfu.net.
For more information, visit https://www.blackhawkgop.com/.
